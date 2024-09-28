Canadian Scientist Designed Electrically Heated Reusable Face Masks-Solution to the Pandemic

Writer

William Tan

Might 24, 2021

Sterviral™ has introduced the launch of its patent-pending wearable gadget, ITHAS, an electrically heated reusable face masks, as a response to COVID-19. ITHAS was invented and developed by a Toronto-based scientist and entrepreneur William Tan. It makes use of a microchip to intelligently management and type a seamless thermal barrier across the nostril and mouth space. The new air will also be breathed out and in. The temperature reaches as excessive as 55°C – 90°C within the core of the masks, however you by no means really feel uncomfortable in your pores and skin. It’s well-known that top temperature and humidity can kill or deactivate virtually any dwell micro organism and viruses. Due to this fact, Sterviral’s mission is to guard individuals from viruses and their future mutations.

In addition to the heating, ITHAS has all the advantages of an present face masks. ITHAS includes 5+ completely different layers, making certain most bi-directional safety towards particles (as tiny as PM2.5), droplets, and pathogens. Because of heat-sealed air circulation, the ITHAS masks is way more breathable (extra oxygen) and comfy to put on (much less vapor) for an extended time. The centrally-open design makes the filter change extraordinarily straightforward and quick. A newly launched face cowl material will be washed and changed every single day. A lipstick-sized moveable energy financial institution gives electrical energy. The luxurious package gives two energy banks, so you should utilize one whereas charging the opposite for straightforward switching and uninterrupted safety.

Although we consider the vaccine would possibly finally work in the long term, you need to nonetheless masks up even after you’ve gotten obtained it. The unwanted side effects of a GMO-ed vaccine could solely turn out to be identified after a number of generations. In addition to, the virus is mutating sooner than vaccine growth. ITHAS is a bodily resolution that ensures to work with none unwanted side effects. Sterviral ITHAS face masks are at all times manufactured from high-quality 100% silk and heavyweight natural cotton.

“It might be the most effective, if not the one resolution! “advises William Tan, “ITHAS face masks are reusable and substitute to disposable masks which will result in environmental issues. ITHAS is dependable and sturdy, so after many makes use of, it is likely one of the most cost-effective options in the marketplace.”

Sterviral is a subsidiary of TAACAM INC., owned by William Tan, who additionally based PatentK.com, VRNoble.com, Canadian Inventors Affiliation, HouseSigma.com, Digizig Media, and Pyxish.com.

Please contact us at +1-416-800-3990; [email protected] ; www.sterviral.com; fb.com/Sterviral; instagram.com/sterviral_facemask; twitter.com/Sterviral; linkedin.com/firm/Sterviral.