Canada’s Alysha Newman Defends Twerking After Olympic Bronze Medal Win

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman is explaining her viral twerking celebration after taking dwelling the bronze medal on the 2024 Paris Summer season Olympics.

Whereas chatting with CBC Sports activities on Friday, August 9, Newman, 30, shared that she wished to prank her coaches after her win.

“I’m all the time injured, and I’m all the time getting again on the horse so I mentioned I’m gonna scare my coaches as a result of I need them to loosen up.” Newman mentioned. “There’s photographs of them being actually severe and I might really feel them [being] actually intense. I imply, they’ve constructed me into changing into an Olympic medalist and never loads of coaches can say that.”

She continued, “So I mentioned I’m gonna faux an damage and dance after. But it surely simply occurred very fluid. I didn’t actually suppose, ‘I’m going to twerk.’ However simply from grabbing that and attending to the knee with the twerk, it simply all labored out in a single.”

Newman, who is a well-liked mannequin on OnlyFans, additionally advised CBC Sports activities that the criticism she obtained from Olympic viewers over her dance celebration doesn’t trouble her.

“My associates, my household, my coaches, my brokers – in the event that they mentioned one thing imply, I’d take it extra [personally],” she mentioned. “However people who I don’t know, I’ve an excellent thoughts, I’m very robust mentally, that it simply type of rolls off my shoulders and nobody understands what it’s wish to be in my sneakers.”

Newman, whose social media pages are crammed with a mixture of coaching posts, bikini photographs and different endeavors, went on to elucidate the explanation why she posts the content material that she does.

“I need folks to know what I do, and that it’s not all the time going to be about pole vault,” she mentioned. “I’m going to go on and I’m gonna be an entrepreneur on one thing else, I’m gonna run my very own enterprise and sooner or later I wish to be a multimillionaire. So, at the moment in my life, this yr, I used to be a full-blown observe athlete, however two months from now? Hey, I may be a millionaire.”

After medaling, Newman advised German outlet BILD about her determination to begin her OnlyFans account, which she mentioned brings in a superb chunk of change for her.

“It makes me assured and I be ok with it,” she advised the outlet, noting that she doesn’t publish photographs of herself utterly nude. As a substitute, she posts “loads of my coaching periods, talks about diet and plenty of ideas and methods.”

Newman’s historic bronze medal win is Canada’s first-ever medal within the occasion. Throughout Wednesday’s remaining, she cleared 4.85 meters together with her soar. She additionally set the Canadian document in her occasion.

Crew USA’s Katie Moon took dwelling the silver together with her 4.85 meter soar. (Although they each cleared the identical top, Newman had another missed try, which earned her third place.) Australia’s Nina Kennedy took dwelling the gold with a 4.9 meter soar.

The 2024 Paris Olympics conclude on Sunday, August 11.