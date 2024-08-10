Canada received the lads’s Olympic 4×100-meter relay on Friday after scorching favourite america tousled a changeover but once more and was disqualified.

Andre De Grasse ran an outstanding final leg to deliver the Tokyo silver medalists dwelling in 37.50 seconds for his or her second gold within the occasion following their 1996 win.

Akani Simbine, who completed fourth within the particular person 100 meters, ran a terrific final leg to get South Africa silver in an African-record 37.57, as did Zharnel Hughes to earn Britain bronze in 37.61.

Hughes was within the staff that completed second in Tokyo however was later stripped of the medal due to a doping offence by teammate CJ Ujah.

The U.S. failure was the newest in a protracted sequence because it has not received the occasion it used to dominate since 2000.

Christian Coleman gave the Individuals a fantastic begin however ended up nearly colliding with Kenny Bednarek on the first handover. They recovered to complete properly down the sector however have been disqualified because the change was unlawful.

“It simply did not occur,” Coleman mentioned. “Possibly we may have put in some extra work. I simply assume within the second it did not occur.”

Since 1995, within the Olympics and World Championships, the U.S. has now had 11 dropped batons, disqualifications or bans.

“On the finish of the day, we knew what we may do,” mentioned Kyree King, who ran the third leg. “We got here out right here and we had the mindset of no threat, no reward, so we went on the market and went huge. It did not occur.”

Retired American sprinter Carl Lewis, who has twice received Olympic gold within the 4×100 relay, blasted U.S. staff officers for Friday’s efficiency.

The USA was with out Noah Lyles, who received gold within the 100-meter sprint however referred to as it an Olympics after profitable the bronze medal within the 200 whereas preventing COVID.

Not all was misplaced for the U.S. males on the observe Friday. Within the night’s remaining race, American Rai Benjamin lastly pulled out of the shadow of world-record holder Karsten Warholm, getting his first particular person main title by blowing previous the defending champion to win the 400-meter hurdles in 46.46 seconds.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil completed third for the second straight Olympics, giving these Video games the identical three males on the rostrum as Tokyo.

“I acquired it accomplished,” the 27-year-old Benjamin mentioned. “It has eluded me so lengthy. … I do not assume I ever doubted it. It was extra simply staying affected person and maintain exhibiting up day-after-day and one thing has to shake. I informed myself, ‘This has acquired to go my method in some unspecified time in the future.’ And it went my method in the present day.”

Info from Reuters and The Related Press was used on this report.