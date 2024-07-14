Canada vs. Uruguay prediction, odds, time: 2024 Copa America third-place match picks from proven soccer expert

Canada will search for their highest worldwide end since profitable the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup championship once they tackle Uruguay within the third-place match of 2024 Copa America. The Canadians are coming off a 2-0 loss to Argentina in Tuesday’s semifinals, whereas Uruguay misplaced a 1-0 nail-biter to Colombia on Wednesday. Canada, which misplaced twice to Argentina within the event, gained or performed to a draw within the three different matches. Uruguay, in the meantime, are searching for their first third-place end within the occasion since 2004.

Kickoff from Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is about for 8 p.m. ET. Uruguay are listed because the -180 favorites (danger $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Canada vs. Uruguay odds, with Canada the +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/beneath for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Uruguay are -350 to complete third, whereas Canada are +250. Earlier than making any Uruguay vs. Canada picks, be sure you see the 2024 Copa America predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer participant and has been SportsLine’s prime soccer editor since 2017. He has adopted soccer carefully for for much longer and elements in managerial ways, projected lineups and previous performances to take advantage of knowledgeable selections doable.

Sutton completed the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 file (+8.93 models) on SportsLine’s UCL decide sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He additionally completed 2022 as SportsLine’s No. 1 soccer professional with a 165-130-2 mark, returning almost $2,200 for $100 gamers and is 139-136-5 for the reason that 2022 World Cup.

Canada vs. Uruguay 90-minute cash line: Uruguay -180, Draw +320, Canada +475

Canada vs. Uruguay over/beneath: 2.5 objectives

Canada vs. Uruguay to complete third: Uruguay -350, Canada +250

CAN: Over their final 5 matches, all within the event, Canada have been outscored 5-2

URU: For the reason that begin of 2024, Uruguay are 4-2-2

Why you need to again Uruguay

Midfielder Maximiliano Araujo has put forth a stellar efficiency thus far in Copa America. Throughout group stage play, he bought issues going towards Panama on June 23, scoring the match’s first purpose as Uruguay rolled to a 3-1 triumph. He additionally linked on a purpose 4 days later in a 5-0 victory over Bolivia. Since becoming a member of the group final 12 months, he has already recorded three objectives in 13 appearances. He performs professionally in Mexico for Toluca, scoring 9 objectives in 53 matches over the previous two years.

One other scoring menace is ahead Darwin Nunez. He’s anticipated to play Saturday, though he might face future suspension after climbing into the stands to combat followers after the loss to Colombia. He has registered a pair of objectives throughout Copa America. Throughout group stage play, he scored Uruguay’s second purpose in a 3-1 win over Panama. He then added a purpose in a 5-0 win over Bolivia 4 days later. The 25-year-old has performed in 28 matches for Uruguay since becoming a member of the group in 2019, and has scored 13 objectives. As a member of Liverpool within the English Premier League, he has scored 20 objectives in 65 league matches over a two-year span. See which group to choose right here.

Why you need to again Canada

Ahead Cyle Larin is among the many Canadians’ prime offensive threats. The 29-year-old, who joined the group in 2014, has 29 objectives in 73 appearances for Canada. Within the 2024 Copa America qualifying playoffs, he scored one in all Canada’s two objectives in a victory over Trinidad and Tobago. This previous season he performed in Spain’s La Liga for Mallorca, scoring three objectives in 35 league matches.

Additionally serving to lead the group is defenseman Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old captain has been an offensive menace at occasions, scoring 15 objectives in 52 matches since becoming a member of the group in 2017. He had 5 objectives in 13 matches for Canada in 2021. The previous six years, he has performed professionally in Germany. He has eight league objectives in 135 matches for Bayern Munich within the Bundesliga, and has 112 objectives in 311 profession matches for numerous groups since turning professional in 2014. See which group to choose right here.

