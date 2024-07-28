Canada vs. Greece odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball picks, predictions from proven expert

Canada’s quest to finish an 88-year drought begins on Saturday when it squares off in opposition to Greece in a Group A match of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. The Canadians need to earn the nation’s first medal in males’s basketball since 1936, the primary Olympic basketball competitors. In its most up-to-date main competitors, Canada earned the bronze medal on the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the meantime Greece is enjoying within the males’s basketball competitors for the primary time since 2008. The highest two groups from every of the three teams will routinely advance to the quarterfinals.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Canada is a 7.5-point favourite within the newest Canada vs. Greece odds, whereas the over/beneath for complete factors scored is 171. Earlier than making any Greece vs. Canada picks or 2024 Paris Olympics males’s basketball predictions, it’s worthwhile to see what SportsLine author Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected author and high-volume handicapper who has labored within the business since 2005. Over the previous three NBA seasons, Matt has returned $4,452. And over the previous 4 faculty basketball seasons, Matt is up $887. Anyone following his basketball picks has seen large returns.

Now, Severance has damaged down Canada vs. Greece and the Paris Olympics 2024 odds and revealed his greatest bets. You could find his picks solely at SportsLine. Listed here are the traces and developments for Greece vs. Canada:

Canada vs. Greece unfold: Canada -7.5

Canada vs. Greece over/beneath: 171 factors

Canada vs. Greece cash line: Canada -330, Greece +250

CAN: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranked third within the NBA in scoring (30.1 factors per sport)

GRE: Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked second within the league in scoring (30.4)

Canada vs. Greece: See picks at SportsLine

Why Canada can cowl

The Canadians have an all-around playmaker in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 26-year-old guard for the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder averaged 30.1 factors, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 75 video games this season whereas taking pictures a career-high 53.5% from the sphere. For his efforts he completed second in voting for the NBA MVP award behind solely Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Led by Gilgeous-Alexander, the Canadians have high quality depth within the backcourt. Jamal Murray, Andrew Nembhard, RJ Barrett and Lu Dort will all see vital enjoying time. Whereas Murray, Nembhard and Barrett excel on the offensive finish, Dort offers the workforce a bodily defender who can lock up the opponent’s greatest offensive participant. See the picks at SportsLine.

Why Greece can cowl

The Greeks have among the best gamers on the planet in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The versatile large man for the Milwaukee Bucks ranked second within the league in scoring (30.4 factors per sport), sixth in rebounding (11.5) and seventh in area aim share (61.1) final season. He completed fourth in voting for the NBA MVP award.

Greece already has been enjoying significant video games this summer season. Earlier this month, the Greeks went 4-0 in a FIBA Olympic Qualifying Match to earn their spot within the area in Paris. Greece knocked off Luka Doncic and Slovenia within the semifinals and Ivica Zubac and Croatia within the closing. See the picks at SportsLine.

The best way to make Canada vs. Greece picks

Severance has analyzed Greece vs. Canada from each angle, and he is leaning Beneath on the purpose complete. He has additionally found a important X-factor that has him leaping throughout one aspect of the unfold. He is sharing what it’s, and which aspect to again, solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Canada vs. Greece within the 2024 Paris Olympics, and what important x-factor makes one aspect of the unfold a should again? Go to SportsLine now to see which aspect of the unfold to leap on, all from the professional who’s up $4,452 over the previous three NBA seasons, and discover out.