Canada tops Greece; Victor Wembanyama impresses for France

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — Canada was examined, then held on to get its first Olympic win in 24 years.

RJ Barrett scored 23 factors, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 and Canada survived an enormous effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Greece 86-79 within the Paris Olympics opener for each groups in Group A play on Saturday evening.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 factors for Greece. Dillon Brooks scored 14 for Canada.

Despite the fact that Antetokounmpo had the large evening, Barrett lauded the waves of defenders Canada threw his approach.

“That’s why you’ve got the phrase ‘workforce,’” Barrett stated. “It’s not one man. It’s all of us, all collectively. All people has their half to do. Enjoying Giannis will not be a straightforward process.”

Dallas Mavericks’ Dwight Powell had six factors and 4 rebounds in 21 minutes of motion for Canada.

Canada led by as many as 16 and by no means trailed, although Greece made issues very fascinating within the last moments. Vasilis Toilopoulos scored with 1:15 remaining to get Greece inside 4 and a Canada turnover on the subsequent possession led to a dunk by Antetokounmpo to chop the result in 80-78.

However Gilgeous-Alexander acquired a high-arching shot over Antetokounmpo’s outstretched arm to kiss off the glass for a rating with 42.8 seconds left, restoring the four-point edge, and Canada would escape.

“They’re a extremely good workforce in order that’s going to occur,” Gilgeous-Alexander stated. “They’re not going to give up, clearly. So we anticipated that. We anticipated we’d make our run they usually’d have just a little extra juice and make their run. For us it was nearly weathering the storms, and type of sticking to our recreation plan all through the runs. Basketball is a recreation of ups and downs. We simply attempt to climate the opposite groups’ higher than they climate yours.”

There have been 52 fouls known as within the recreation leading to 64 free throws — 32 for every workforce.

It was Canada’s first Olympic males’s basketball win since 2000 at Sydney. The Canadians hadn’t made an Olympic event since — however earned this spot after a run to the bronze medal on the World Cup final summer time within the Philippines.

Victor Wembanyama had 19 factors, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and three blocks to assist France overcome an early deficit and maintain off Brazil 78-66 to open the group stage at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille on Saturday.

Afterward, he marveled at how his teammates deferred to him throughout a second quarter when France wanted somebody to offer a spark.

“It’s about sacrifices,” Wembanyama stated. “We’re all right here for a function. … We’re all prepared to offer our spot to the subsequent man.”

Nicolas Batum added 19 factors for France, which was showered with chants of “Le Bleus!”

France coach Vincent Collet acknowledged he observed Wembanyama consumed by one thing he’d by no means seen on the younger phenom this week: anxiousness.

“I believe for the primary time in his profession he was just a little bit careworn this week,” Collet stated. “I attempted to assist him. I believe he’s so mature that day-by-day he acquired higher. … Individuals who know basketball perceive he’s solely 20 years. Individuals, they like sports activities however they have no idea basketball, they suppose Victor is at all times Michael Jordan.”

Virtually, although?

“He’s not far, however he nonetheless wants a while,” Collet stated with a smile.

France subsequent performs Japan, which misplaced Saturday to Germany, on Tuesday. Brazil has Germany subsequent.

Leo Meindl and Cristiano Felicio each led Brazil with 14 factors.

France withstood a quick begin by Brazil and used a late first-half run led by Wembanyama, then outscored the Brazilians 18-9 within the third quarter to extend what had been a three-point halftime result in 57-45 coming into the fourth.

Australia 92, Spain 80

Jock Landale had 20 factors and 9 rebounds, and Australia beat Spain 92-80.

Patty Mills added 19 factors and Josh Giddey contributed 17 to elevate Australia to the victory in Group A, which additionally contains Greece and Canada. Australia subsequent meets Canada on Tuesday whereas Spain will face Greece.

“They made two heavy runs at us after which took the lead. I assumed we have been fearless and have been brave, and I assumed we had nice guard play,” Goorjian stated. “Only a good contribution from everyone.”

Santi Aldama and Sergio Llull had 17 factors for Spain.

With 2:13 remaining within the interval, Spain’s Usman Garuba set a tough display screen on Australia’s Josh Inexperienced, sending him stumbling backward. Inexperienced took exception and acquired in Garuba’s face. Garuba slapped Inexperienced’s hand away and Will Magnay stepped in to defend his teammate, prompting Garuba to shove him.

Referees reviewed the incident and accessed double unsportsmanlike fouls on Garuba and Magnay. Two extra incidents additionally resulted in short recreation stoppages.

Germany 97, Japan 77

Franz Wagner had 22 factors and 6 rebounds, and Germany pulled away from Japan within the second half to safe a win in Group B play.

Daniel Theis added 18 factors and 7 rebounds. Moritz Wagner added 15 factors for the defending World Cup champions, who by no means trailed. Germany has Brazil subsequent in group play on Tuesday. Japan takes on Olympics host France.

Germany had 5 gamers in double-figures.

“I believe we type of acquired a goal on our again after final 12 months’s success (within the World Cup),” Theis stated. “All people needs to beat the world champion.”

Rui Hachimura completed with 20 factors for Japan, which has solely 13 wins in its seven Olympic appearances.

“We all know we’re organized, so now we have to get collectively,” Hachimura stated. “We’ve acquired to know what we’re doing.”

Germany entered the Olympics ranked third in FIBA’s world rankings behind the the U.S. and Spain.

