Canada tops Giannis and Greece on Day 1. Wemby and France also win, as do Germany and Australia

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Canada was examined, then held on to get its first Olympic win in 24 years.

RJ Barrett scored 23 factors, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 and Canada survived a giant effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Greece 86-79 within the Paris Olympics opener for each groups in Group A play on Saturday evening.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 factors for Greece. Dillon Brooks scored 14 for Canada.

Regardless that Antetokounmpo had the massive evening, Barrett lauded the waves of defenders Canada threw his approach.

“That’s why you’ve gotten the phrase ‘workforce,’” Barrett mentioned. “It’s not one man. It’s all of us, all collectively. Everyone has their half to do. Taking part in Giannis will not be a simple activity.”

Canada led by as many as 16 and by no means trailed, although Greece made issues very fascinating within the closing moments. Vasilis Toilopoulos scored with 1:15 remaining to get Greece inside 4 and a Canada turnover on the following possession led to a dunk by Antetokounmpo to chop the result in 80-78.

However Gilgeous-Alexander acquired a high-arching shot over Antetokounmpo’s outstretched arm to kiss off the glass for a rating with 42.8 seconds left, restoring the four-point edge, and Canada would escape.

“They’re a extremely good workforce in order that’s going to occur,” Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned. “They’re not going to give up, clearly. So we anticipated that. We anticipated we’d make our run and so they’d have a bit of extra juice and make their run. For us it was nearly weathering the storms, and form of sticking to our sport plan all through the runs. Basketball is a sport of ups and downs. We simply attempt to climate the opposite groups’ higher than they climate yours.”

There have been 52 fouls known as within the sport leading to 64 free throws — 32 for every workforce.

It was Canada’s first Olympic males’s basketball win since 2000 at Sydney. The Canadians hadn’t made an Olympic match since — however earned this spot after a run to the bronze medal on the World Cup final summer time within the Philippines.

France 78, Brazil 66

Victor Wembanyama had 19 factors, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and three blocks to assist France overcome an early deficit and get previous Brazil in Group B.

“We’re all right here for a function,” Wembanyama mentioned.

France coach Vincent Collet acknowledged he seen Wembanyama consumed by one thing he’d by no means seen on the younger phenom this week: nervousness.

“I believe for the primary time in his profession he was a bit of bit pressured this week,” Collet mentioned. “I attempted to assist him. He’s so mature that day-by-day he acquired higher. … Individuals who know basketball perceive he’s solely 20 years (previous). Folks, they like sports activities however they have no idea basketball, they assume Victor is at all times Michael Jordan.”

Nearly, although?

“He’s not far, however he nonetheless wants a while,” Collet mentioned with a smile.

Nicolas Batum added 19 factors for France, which was showered with chants of “Les Bleus!” France subsequent performs Japan, which misplaced Saturday to Germany, on Tuesday. Brazil has Germany subsequent.

Leo Meindl and Cristiano Felicio led Brazil with 14 factors apiece.

Australia 92, Spain 80

Jock Landale had 20 factors and 9 rebounds and Australia opened Group A play with a win.

Patty Mills scored 19 factors and Josh Giddey added 17 to elevate Australia, which is tied with Canada atop Group A. Australia faces Canada on Tuesday, whereas Spain will face Greece in a sport that will likely be huge for each groups by way of making the knockout stage.

“They made two heavy runs at us after which took the lead. I assumed we had been fearless and had been brave, and I assumed we had nice guard play,” Australia coach Brian Goorjian mentioned. “Only a good contribution from everyone.”

Santi Aldama scored 27 factors for Spain and Sergio Llull added 17 factors.

With 2:13 remaining within the interval, Spain’s Usman Garuba set a tough display on Australia’s Josh Inexperienced, sending him stumbling backward. Inexperienced took exception and acquired in Garuba’s face. Garuba slapped Inexperienced’s hand away and Will Magnay stepped in to defend his teammate, prompting Garuba to shove him.

Referees reviewed the incident and accessed double unsportsmanlike fouls on Garuba and Magnay. Two extra incidents additionally resulted briefly sport stoppages.

Germany 97, Japan 77

Franz Wagner had 22 factors and 6 rebounds, and Germany pulled away from Japan within the second half to safe a Group B win.

Daniel Theis added 18 factors and 7 rebounds. Moritz Wagner scored 15 for the defending World Cup champions, who by no means trailed and face Brazil on Tuesday. Japan takes on Olympics host France that very same day.

“We form of acquired a goal on our again after final 12 months’s success,” Theis mentioned. “Everyone desires to beat the world champion.”

Rui Hachimura completed with 20 factors for Japan, which has solely 13 wins in its seven Olympic appearances.

“We all know we’re organized, so we have now to get collectively,” Hachimura mentioned. “We’ve acquired to know what we’re doing.”

Dennis Schroder had 13 factors and 12 assists for Germany, which entered the Olympics ranked third in FIBA’s world rankings behind the U.S. and Spain.

