Canada eliminated by France in Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals

Canada eliminated by France in Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinals

by

The Canadian males’s basketball group will start the 2024 Paris Olympic knockout levels with a quarterfinals recreation towards France on Tuesday.

Canada, which is led by OKC Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, completed first in Group A play with a 3-0 report. France completed second in Group B play with a 2-1 report.

This is what you have to know:

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics stay with Fubo (free trial)

Quarterfinals:Germany-Greece | Australia-Serbia | Canada-France | United States-Brazil

FINAL: France 82, Canada 73 | Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada get eradicated from Olympics

Canada trimmed the deficit to 5 factors halfway by means of the fourth quarter, but it surely could not full the comeback. Gilgeous-Alexander completed with 27 factors and 5 rebounds, whereas Dort scored eight factors.

Leave a Comment