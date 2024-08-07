Canada eliminated by France in Olympic men’s basketball quarterfinals

The Canadian males’s basketball group will start the 2024 Paris Olympic knockout levels with a quarterfinals recreation towards France on Tuesday.

Canada, which is led by OKC Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, completed first in Group A play with a 3-0 report. France completed second in Group B play with a 2-1 report.

This is what you have to know:

Quarterfinals:Germany-Greece | Australia-Serbia | Canada-France | United States-Brazil

FINAL: France 82, Canada 73 | Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada get eradicated from Olympics

Canada trimmed the deficit to 5 factors halfway by means of the fourth quarter, but it surely could not full the comeback. Gilgeous-Alexander completed with 27 factors and 5 rebounds, whereas Dort scored eight factors.

Yabusele led France with 22 factors and 5 rebounds, whereas Cordinier scored 20 factors.

Canada has been eradicated from the match. France will face Germany within the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. CT Thursday.

Finish third quarter: France 61, Canada 50 | Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada reduce into the deficit

Canada reduce into France’s lead thanks largely to Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 9 factors within the quarter. That introduced his game-high whole to 22.

However France continued to do injury on the free throw line. It went 5 for six from the charity stripe within the quarter.

Halftime: France 45, Canada 29 | Shai Gilgeous-Alexander catches fireplace for Canada

Gilgeous-Alexander got here alive for Canada. He scored 11 straight factors late within the second quarter, bringing his whole to 13 coming into halftime.

However France nonetheless expanded its lead, and it went 19 for 25 from the free throw line within the first half. Cordinier led the best way with 13 factors within the first half.

Finish first quarter: France 23, Canada 10 | Isaia Cordinier helps France declare early management

Canada averaged 89 factors per recreation in group play, but it surely struggled to get something going within the first quarter. It went 3 for 15 from the ground (1 for 7 from deep).

In the meantime, France went 7 for 15 from the ground (3 for 9 from deep). Cordinier led the best way with 10 factors and two rebounds.

Canada vs France starters

Canada will begin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett and Dwight Powell.

France will begin Frank Ntilikina, Isaia Cordinier, Nicolas Batum, Guerschon Yabusele and Victor Wembanyama.

What time is Canada vs France in 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals?

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tuesday, Aug. 6 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT The place: Bercy Enviornment in Paris, France

The best way to watch, stream Canada vs France in 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals

Streaming: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Crew Canada basketball roster

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

RJ Barrett, G/F (Toronto Raptors)

Khem Birch, C (Girona)

Dillon Brooks, F (Houston Rockets)

Luguentz Dort, G/F (Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder)

Melvin Ejim, F (Unicaja)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G (Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder)

Trey Lyles, F (Sacramento Kings)

Jamal Murray, G (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Nembhard, G (Indiana Pacers)

Kelly Olynyk, F/C (Toronto Raptors)

Dwight Powell, F/C (Dallas Mavericks)

Crew France basketball roster

Andrew Albicy, G (Gran Canaria)

Nicolas Batum, F (Los Angeles Clippers)

Isaia Cordinier, G (Virtus Bologna)

Bilal Coulibaly, F (Washington Wizards)

Nando de Colo, G (ASVEL)

Evan Fournier, G (Free agent)

Rudy Gobert, C (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Mathias Lessort, C (Panathinaikos)

Frank Ntilikina, G (Partizan)

Matthew Strazel, G (Monaco)

Victor Wembanyama, F (San Antonio Spurs)

Guerschon Yabusele, F (Actual Madrid)

When does Canada basketball play in 2024 Olympics?

Canada vs France highlights in 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals

