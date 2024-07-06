Canada beats Venezuela in extra round of penalty kicks, reaches semifinals in 1st Copa America

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Canada hasn’t scored a lot on the way in which to the semifinals of its first Copa America.

Don’t search for apologies from American-born coach Jesse Marsch.

Ismaël Koné scored within the sixth spherical of the shootout proper after a 3rd save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada moved on with a victory over Venezuela on Friday evening.

The Canadians received 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw within the quarterfinals, protecting Venezuela from advancing to the Copa America semifinals for the primary time since 2011.

Simply the fourth crew to advance out of group play by scoring only one objective, Canada is transferring on once more following a 0-0 draw in opposition to Chile that despatched it to the elimination spherical.

“Individuals will discuss ought to we rating extra targets or no matter,” Marsch mentioned. “We should always rating extra targets. However these are two fairly sturdy performances in opposition to excellent opponents. You possibly can see that this crew is constructing.”

Jacob Shaffelburg scored within the thirteenth minute for Canada earlier than Salomón Rondón received the equalizer within the sixty fourth minute for Venezuela.

The victory earned Forty eighth-ranked Canada a rematch with Lionel Messi and Argentina, the world No. 1 and defending Copa America champion, on Tuesday evening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in a bunch play opener.

Every crew scored 3 times within the 5 rounds of the shootout, forcing the additional session.

After Crépeau silenced the pro-Venezuelan crowd of 51,080 on the dwelling of the Dallas Cowboys by stopping Jhonder Cádiz, Koné eased his shot previous Rafael Romo for the win.

“I heard a number of the guys saying afterward I ought to have had him shoot earlier as a result of he’s received ice in his veins,” Marsch mentioned of the 22-year-old. “They had been proper. Most likely ought to have had him shoot earlier. However once we wanted him, he stepped up.”

With 54th-ranked Venezuela trailing 1-0, Jon Aramburu despatched a protracted cross from his personal penalty field, leaving simply Rondón and Moïse Bombito battling for the free ball close to midfield.

Simply as Rondón gained possession, Crépeau realized he was too far out and sprinted towards his web. It was too late. Rondón’s lofted shot over the scrambling Crépeau bounced 2 yards in entrance of the online and in.

Shaffelburg scored on an help from Jonathan David after David scored Canada’s earlier objective in a 1-0 victory over Peru on a helper from Shaffelburg, who right-footed a cross from David between the precise submit and Romo.

After scoring, Schaffelburg held over his head the No. 17 jersey of Tajon Buchanan, who broke the tibia in his decrease left leg in observe three days earlier than the assembly with Venezuela.

Rondón had two early probabilities on headers turned away, and it wasn’t lengthy after his objective that Shaffelburg took one other harmful shot from simply contained in the penalty field that Romo deflected away.

Earlier than Rondón’s equalizer, Eduard Bello redirected a nook kick from throughout the towards the online, however the ball landed on prime of the online after a leaping deflection from Crépeau.

Venezuela is in place to be a first-time qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, which might be held within the U.S., Canada and Mexico. A World Cup-high 9 video games might be at AT&T Stadium.

However La Vinotinto fell quick in making an attempt to succeed in the ultimate 4 of Copa America for simply the second time. Venezuela completed fourth 13 years in the past.

“I believe that we have to proceed working and to set an goal for ourselves,” Venezuela coach Fernando Batista mentioned by means of a translator. “This can be a lengthy course of. Now we have an enormous dream that we’re going for. All Venezuelans need to qualify for the World Cup, and the Copa America gave us the opportunity of strengthening our squad.”

Not lengthy after Rondón’s objective, Liam Millar received a shot previous Romo, however it went vast proper. Millar had Canada’s first miss of the shootout, sending a shot manner over the crossbar proper after Yangel Herrera was vast left for Venezuela.

The groups traded misses once more within the fourth spherical of the shootout earlier than a pair of makes arrange the additional session.

“We had been the higher crew,” Marsch mentioned. “We deserved to win that match. The penalties, it’s most a flip of the coin. However we had been the higher crew on the day.”

