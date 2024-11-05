Can you register to vote on Election Day 2024? Map shows states where same-day registration is an option

Greater than 78 million voters solid their ballots early within the 2024 election, however thousands and thousands extra are anticipated to prove to vote on Election Day. In some states, voter registration deadlines have already handed, however almost half the states plus the District of Columbia enable same-day registration on Election Day for individuals who nonetheless wish to register and vote.

In recent times, many states have supplied a number of methods for folks to register to vote or replace their registration, to make the method easier and extra handy.

“The excellent news is that it is simpler to register than ever throughout america,” CBS Information election legislation contributor David Becker instructed “CBS Mornings” in September.

All voters can verify their registration standing by going to vote.gov.

Here’s a have a look at the states that supply same-day registration, plus particulars on the assorted choices and deadlines in all states.

Which states enable same-day voter registration in 2024?

Almost half the states, plus the District of Columbia, enable same-day registration on Election Day. Among the many different variations on this fashion of registering, a number of states supplied same-day registration durations that ended earlier than Election Day, however then additionally provide same-day registration on Election Day.

Listed below are the states permitting same-day voter registration and their dates for the 2024 election:

Deadlines to register upfront in particular person, by mail or on-line in every state

The deadlines for advance voter registration (versus same-day registration) handed in some states in October, whereas others enable it as late as Election Day. Within the map under, you may see the advance deadlines in your state for in-person, mail or on-line registration:

Voter registration choices in every state

Along with the standard methodology of registering in particular person, many states have on-line registration, same-day voter registration and computerized voter registration. Identical-day voter registration allows folks to vote on the identical day that they register throughout early voting durations and in lots of states, even on Election Day.

About half the states provide computerized voter registration. This implies people are routinely registered to vote once they go to particular authorities companies, just like the division of motor autos, and acquire a driver’s license or ID. Those that want to choose out of computerized registration might achieve this. The Heart for Election Innovation & Analysis, which is led by Becker, has extra details about registration and deadlines for the 2024 elections.

Here is a map that reveals the registration choices in every state:

(Word: After Hurricane Helene, South Carolina prolonged its deadline for voter registration to Oct. 14.)

Learn how to verify in case you’re registered to vote

In case you’re undecided about your voter registration standing, the Nationwide Affiliation of Secretaries of State has hyperlinks on its web site for election assets in every state so you may verify.

