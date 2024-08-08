Can viral Harris-Walz camo hat topple Trump's iconic MAGA hat?

When Kamala Harris picked up the telephone and requested Tim Walz to be her working mate on Tuesday morning, Minnesota’s governor was sitting on a wicker chair in his St. Paul house carrying khakis and his customary camouflage hat.

“I might be honored, Madam Vice President,” replied Walz, a former highschool soccer coach who hunts and fishes in his free time.

Quickly, his Midwestern dad vibe was fueling social media memes evaluating him to pop music star Chappell Roan, who has a “Midwest Princess” camo hat in her official merch line-up.

Minnesota DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) Governor Tim Walz at the Farmfest agricultural forum, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Morgan, Minn.

Riffing off the memes, the Harris marketing campaign designed and produced a prototype inside hours. By that night in Philadelphia, Walz had the soon-to-be-viral hat in hand and tweeted a photograph carrying it. 

The $40 Harris Walz hat – union-made by New Jersey-based producer Unionwear – was an immediate hit. 

