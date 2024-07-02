Can Russell Westbrook be Nuggets’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replacement?

Sean Keeler: Russell Westbrook? Inform ya what — in comparison with Reggie Jackson, he’s an improve. However in comparison with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope? I don’t know, man. The 2 ending items, the 2 3-and-D guys who turned an already good Nuggets roster right into a title-winning one two years in the past at the moment are gone. The primary defection, Bruce Brown, was by no means really changed. In case you’re Sales space, you may’t make that mistake twice. (I imply, you would possibly. However you shouldn’t.) Sure, Westbrook ticks a few of the proper packing containers — at 35, he’s inexpensive, he’s nonetheless powerful, nonetheless bodily, nonetheless a savvy slasher and playmaker. However by way of being a “3-and-D” man, certain, the D’s fantastic. However the 3-point taking pictures? Yikes. No thanks. I’m fantastic with it, however provided that a few real marksmen are additionally on the way in which subsequent who can substitute KCP for 1-2-3. What say you?

Troy Renck: First-time, long-time listener: When has Westbrook labored as a lacking piece for a championship group? I’ll grasp up and hear. The reply is rarely. It failed horribly with the Lakers and, whereas he deflated his ego with the Clippers, the outcomes had been solely marginally higher. He offers you scoring via drives to the rim and is a good passer. That would assist the Nuggets’ second unit. However he shot 27.3% from past the arc final season. And I haven’t even introduced up his long-running feud – tongue in cheek – with Rocky the Mascot as why this match is questionable at greatest.

Keeler: Hey, I like Christian Braun as a participant and as a dude. However the revisionist historical past of some Nuggets followers on social media concerning KCP is borderline hilarious. Did the accidents gradual him down this previous winter? Little doubt. However over two seasons within the Mile Excessive Metropolis, No. 5 transformed at a 41.5% clip from past the arc and an 85.7% price on the charity stripe. No, he wasn’t a quantity shooter. However that wasn’t his function. His cost was to be ruthlessly environment friendly with the handful of alternatives he was going to get on a given night time. When the Nuggets wanted a lightning response, as a rule, KCP made it rain. That’s not Russ’ M.O. Not anymore.

Renck: Westbrook can caffeinate the reserves together with his power and edge. But it surely solely works if Braun spends time within the lab this winter constructing not solely his shot, however his confidence to shoot. The Nuggets can not carry two guards with out vary. I’d fairly the Nuggets pursue somebody like Jordan Clarkson for microwavable factors. Or some other random guards with out accuracy points.

Keeler: Nikola Jokic turns 30 subsequent season. What are we ready for right here? Get that man shooters. Klay Thompson would ship a press release, though Lord is aware of the way you’d make a contract work. Similar with Buddy Hield. In case you’re not going to make a horny purchase, you’d greatest make a handful of good ones. Gordon Heyward? Alec Burks? Aaron Wiggins? If the Joker trusts Westbrook, that’s adequate for me. However Russ isn’t adequate anymore to get the Nuggets again to the NBA Finals with no few extra long-range threats he can dish the rock to.

Renck: Context issues. If the Nuggets had been setting up a roster to win 50 video games, Westbrook is sensible. The thought is that they’re speculated to win one other title within the subsequent few seasons. And in that case, Westbrook is a miss. They want a much bigger transfer this offseason. It’s time to contemplate buying and selling Michael Porter Jr. for 2 complementary items that embrace a taking pictures guard and a real backup middle. They confirmed a willingness to simply accept the results of a second apron transfer once they engaged in commerce talks for Paul George. Don’t let that failure stifle creativity. The Nuggets have to proceed to suppose outdoors the lane as they discover a solution to return to the NBA Finals. Including Westbrook? That’s as pedestrian because it will get.

Need extra Nuggets information? Join the Nuggets Insider to get all our NBA evaluation.