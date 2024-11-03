Can Penn State still make CFP? What’s next after Ohio State loss

Penn State was handed what has change into an agonizingly acquainted setback Saturday, the type of defeat that may probably harm extra if it didn’t occur at such an alarming price.

Of their greatest recreation of the season, the Nittany Lions fell at house to Ohio State 20-13 in a matchup of top-five groups taking part in in entrance of a record-setting crowd of 111,030 at Beaver Stadium in State Faculty, Pennsylvania.

The loss was Penn State’s eighth in a row to the Buckeyes and dropped coach James Franklin’s file towards Ohio State to 1-10 since he took over as this system’s coach forward of the 2014 season.

