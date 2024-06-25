Can JJ Redick transform the Lakers? The pressure is on

Melissa Rohlin FOX Sports activities NBA Author

JJ Redick’s introductory press convention as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers makes it simpler to know why he was employed.

He could be humorous.

The very best stage Redick has coached was fourth-grade youth basketball, but he was simply employed to take over the helm of probably the most prestigious franchises in sports activities, the 17-time-champion Lakers. He opened his presser calling out the elephant within the room as reporters chuckled.

“I’ve by no means coached within the NBA earlier than. I do not know in the event you guys have heard that.”

He could be earnest.

Issues might’ve turned awkward shortly. As Redick sat subsequent to Rob Pelinka, the Lakers normal supervisor was requested about initially providing the gig to UConn’s Dan Hurley. Pelinka stated he’d be prepared to deal with the query later, stating that it was Redick’s day. Unprompted, Redick selected to interject, wanting to deal with being the group’s second alternative.

“I used to be on the point of name Sport 1 of the NBA Finals when the Dan Hurley information broke. And Rob was fast to name me. We had an excellent dialog. Throughout that entire four-day interval, at no level was my ego or emotions damage or bruised in any approach. Dan Hurley is a two-time nationwide champion at UConn. I’m a two-time 55 Swish League champion within the third- and fourth-grade division. Like, I understood, you already know?”

And he could be irreverent.

It is no secret that teaching the Lakers is among the hardest jobs in sports activities. Since Phil Jackson was fired in 2011, the gig has been a revolving door with seven totally different head coaches — eight together with Bernie Bickerstaff’s five-game interim tenure in 2013. So, though Redick hasn’t but coached a recreation, he is already being picked aside. The narrative goes one thing like this: Pelinka picked a novice? What a joke. How lengthy is that this man going to final? However Redick did not flinch when requested which storyline about himself he is most trying ahead to dispelling.

“I do not actually have an excellent reply to your query as a result of I actually do not give a f—.”

Redick got here throughout as good and likable. He added some readability to why the Lakers picked a man with no skilled teaching expertise to assist them win their first championship since 2020.

This a lot we all know: Redick has an excellent basketball thoughts. He is a 15-year NBA veteran. LeBron James selected to do a podcast with him. He has excelled as a broadcaster.

Redick is aware of the sport chilly. However will that translate to him main a locker room? Can he go from being a utility participant to commanding the respect of the group’s superstars?

“I feel NBA head teaching expertise and NBA expertise aren’t mutually unique issues,” Pelinka stated. “I feel JJ has a tremendous quantity of NBA expertise that is going to make him an excellent NBA coach.”

In fact, it helps that Redick and James have a pre-existing relationship, as evidenced by them sipping wine and fascinatingly dissecting the sport on the “Thoughts The Sport” podcast. (And no, Redick will now not partake in that.) But when James chooses to return to the Lakers, both by opting into his $51.4 million wage or signing a brand new contract with the group, Redick clearly has James in his nook.

Will the JJ Redick rent damage the Lakers’ locker room?

Redick, nonetheless, made it clear that they weren’t consulting each other throughout the teaching search.

“He did not present any recommendation,” Redick stated. “LeBron and I didn’t discuss in regards to the Lakers job till Thursday afternoon, about half-hour after I used to be supplied the job. And that was very intentional on each our components.

“I knew I had an understanding that he didn’t need to be concerned on this. And for me, I did not need to go down the trail of hypotheticals with somebody that I take into account a good friend and somebody that I’ve a large amount of respect for. So, for us, it simply got here all the way down to actually Thursday afternoon. And I talked to him for about 15-20 minutes and bought off the cellphone. That was it.”

So, now Redick finds himself in control of a group with many query marks.

Will James return? Can Pelinka enhance the roster throughout the offseason? Can the Lakers actually be contenders subsequent season?

However amongst these queries, Redick is probably the largest unknown.

He is personable. He referred to as himself a perfectionist however added he is aware of he’ll have to present himself grace on this new function. However on this city, that is not going to be reciprocated.

The Lakers’ magnifying glass is very intense. A few of the finest gamers of all time have performed for this group, together with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, to call just a few. Hollywood celebrities frequently sit courtside. And earlier than the Boston Celtics received their 18th title earlier this month, the Lakers and Celtics have been tied because the winningest franchises in NBA historical past.

Why Lakers’ impatience is extra worrisome than JJ Redick’s expertise

Now, a man who has by no means even coached a lot as a middle-school squad will dive head-first into that stress cooker.

Although he simply secured the job final week, Redick has already began attempting to rework a group that was eradicated within the first spherical of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in April.

He has joked with LeBron James about taking pictures extra 3s after he shot a career-high 41 % from that distance final season. He spoke with Anthony Davis about being what he referred to as a “hub,” including that he would not know if “he is been utilized in that approach and type of maximized all of his talents.” He talked about having nice chats with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

However in just a few brief months, he’ll be put to the check.

It is clear that when the Lakers fail, all fingers level on the coach, particularly when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are within the locker room.

So, here is to hoping he can shortly be taught essentially the most unforgiving of jobs underneath the brightest of lights. Or else.

No stress, JJ.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA author for FOX Sports activities. She beforehand coated the league for Sports activities Illustrated, the Los Angeles Occasions, the Bay Space Information Group and the San Antonio Specific-Information. Comply with her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .