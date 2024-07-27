Can Dogecoin Replicate Its 2021 18,000% Run? Here’s What The Chart Says

Crypto analyst Kevin (previously OG Yomi) has made a bullish case for Dogecoin (DOGE). Based mostly on his evaluation, the foremost meme coin might replicate its 2021 bull run when it loved a value achieve of 18,000%.

Dogecoin Might Quickly Replicate Its 2021 Bull Run

Kevin instructed in an X (previously Twitter) submit that Dogecoin might quickly replicate its 2021 run when it made a value achieve of 18,000%. This got here following his assertion that DOGE is 2 to a few weeks away from reaching its first weekly golden cross in 4 years. The analyst famous that the meme coin went “parabolic” for six straight months and loved a value rally of 18,000% the final time this occurred in 2021.

Associated Studying

Crypto analysts like Javon Marks have additionally raised the potential for Dogecoin replicating its 2021 run and even surpassing it at completely different factors on this market cycle. Marks predicted that the foremost meme coin might get pleasure from a value rally of over 21,000% in this bull run and rise to $17. This prediction is predicated on Dogecoin’s historic breakout development, by which the meme coin has loved extra important value rallies in each subsequent bull run.

Extra just lately, Marks acknowledged that Dogecoin’s rise to $0.6533 is simply a matter of time and that the meme coin might get pleasure from a 90% value rally to $1.25. Whereas the analyst’s value prediction of $17 is undoubtedly bold since it is going to give Dogecoin a market cap of about $2.4 trillion, the value goal of $1 seems to be extra possible, and this can be a value degree that another analysts, like Altcoin Sherpa, have agreed that DOGE can attain.

Within the meantime, buyers hope that Dogecoin can efficiently obtain the Golden Cross and that historical past will repeat itself. DOGE is effectively in want of such a transfer, contemplating how the foremost meme coin has underperformed compared to different main meme cash like Pepe (PEPE), Floki (FLOKI), and Dogwifhat (WIF).

One Final Alternative To Purchase DOGE

Crypto analyst The Cryptomist just lately instructed that buyers can have one final alternative to purchase Dogecoin at a reduction earlier than it makes its parabolic transfer. Based mostly on a rising wedge sample highlighted on Dogecoin’s chart, she predicts that the foremost meme coin will nonetheless drop to as little as $0.08 and probably $0.05.

Associated Studying

Nevertheless, she is bullish on Dogecoin long-term, stating that the foremost meme coin has a “excessive likelihood” of reaching $1 this yr. Crypto analyst Crypto Kaleo additionally just lately predicted that Dogecoin might drop to as little as $0.08 earlier than it runs to $1.

On the time of writing, Dogecoin is buying and selling at round $0.129, up over 4% within the final 24 hours, in keeping with information from CoinMarketCap.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com