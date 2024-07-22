Can Bulls Push to $70K Next?

Bitcoin value prolonged beneficial properties above the $68,000 resistance degree. BTC bulls appear to be in motion, and so they would possibly goal for a transfer towards the $70,000 degree.

Bitcoin began a contemporary enhance above the $66,500 resistance zone.

The value is buying and selling above $66,500 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common.

There’s a connecting bullish pattern line forming with help at $66,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (knowledge feed from Kraken).

The pair would possibly prolong beneficial properties and commerce above the $68,800 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Value Climbs Additional Larger

Bitcoin value remained well-supported above the $65,500 and $66,000 resistance ranges. BTC began a contemporary enhance and was capable of clear the $66,500 resistance.

There was a transparent transfer above the $67,200 degree and the value even climbed above $68,000. A excessive was fashioned at $68,531 and the value is now consolidating beneficial properties. There was a transfer towards the 23.6% Fib retracement degree of the upward transfer from the $65,857 swing low to the $68,531 excessive.

Bitcoin value is now buying and selling above $66,500 and the 100 hourly Easy shifting common. There may be additionally a connecting bullish pattern line forming with help at $66,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pattern line is near the 61.8% Fib retracement degree of the upward transfer from the $65,857 swing low to the $68,531 excessive.

If there’s a contemporary enhance, the value may face resistance close to the $68,500 degree. The primary key resistance is close to the $68,800 degree. A transparent transfer above the $68,800 resistance would possibly spark one other enhance within the coming classes.

The following key resistance might be $69,500. The following main hurdle sits at $70,000. An in depth above the $70,000 resistance would possibly push the value additional larger. Within the said case, the value may rise and take a look at the $72,000 resistance.

Are Dips Restricted In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $68,500 resistance zone, it may begin a draw back correction. Quick help on the draw back is close to the $67,600 degree.

The primary main help is $67,200. The following help is now close to $66,500 and the pattern line. Any extra losses would possibly ship the value towards the $65,500 help zone within the close to time period.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining tempo within the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Power Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 degree.

Main Assist Ranges – $67,200, adopted by $66,500.

Main Resistance Ranges – $68,500, and $68,800.