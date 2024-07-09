Can Bulls Overcome Resistance for a Recovery?

Bitcoin worth is consolidating losses above the $55,000 degree. BTC should settle above $58,500 after which $60,000 to begin a restoration wave.
- Bitcoin dipped once more and retested the $54,500 help zone.
- The worth is buying and selling under $58,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common.
- There’s a connecting bearish development line forming with resistance at $57,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (information feed from Kraken).
- The pair may wrestle to begin a recent enhance above the $58,500 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Value Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin worth tried a restoration wave above the $56,500 degree. BTC even climbed above the $57,500 degree. Nevertheless, it did not proceed greater above the $58,200 zone.
A excessive was fashioned at $58,129 and the worth began a recent decline. There was a drop under the $57,000 and $55,500 degree. A low has fashioned close to $54,954 and the worth is now consolidating losses. There was a minor enhance above the 50% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $58,129 swing excessive to the $54,954 low.
Bitcoin worth continues to be buying and selling under $57,500 and the 100 hourly Easy transferring common. Instant resistance on the upside is close to the $57,250 degree or the 76.4% Fib retracement degree of the downward transfer from the $58,129 swing excessive to the $54,954 low.
The primary key resistance is close to the $57,650 degree. There may be additionally a connecting bearish development line forming with resistance at $57,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
A transparent transfer above the development line may ship the worth towards the $58,200 degree. The subsequent key resistance might be $58,500. An in depth above the $58,500 resistance may begin a gradual enhance and ship the worth greater. Within the acknowledged case, the worth might rise and check the $60,000 resistance.
One other Decline In BTC?
If Bitcoin fails to climb above the $57,650 resistance zone, it might begin one other decline. Instant help on the draw back is close to the $56,000 degree.
The primary main help is $55,500. The subsequent help is now close to $54,500. Any extra losses may ship the worth towards the $5,200 help zone within the close to time period.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now dropping tempo within the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Power Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 degree.
Main Help Ranges – $55,500, adopted by $54,500.
Main Resistance Ranges – $57,650, and $58,500.