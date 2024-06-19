Campbell Jenkins Promoted To Publicist At Milestone Publicity

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Milestone Publicity, the Nashville-based PR agency, introduced that Campbell Jenkins has been promoted to publicist, efficient instantly.

Jenkins, a graduate of Belmont College, joined Milestone in June 2023 as an Affiliate Publicist and has since demonstrated her experience and capabilities whereas engaged on campaigns for the agency’s consumer roster.

“Campbell got here into Milestone loaded with the talents and character traits to be an amazing publicist,” says Milestone CEO and founder Mike Gowen. “Oftentimes, she’s already one step forward of me and that’s invaluable in an trade that strikes at a fast tempo. We’re fortunate to have her on the group and I’m excited to proceed to observe her thrive as a publicist, and make a reputation for herself within the trade.”

Based by music trade publicist Mike Gowen, Milestone has labored with shoppers resembling Kiefer Sutherland, Dave Stewart, Lonestar, Eurythmics, Gaby Moreno, Uncle Kracker, Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, and Leftover Salmon, amongst others.