Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline to Star

I Know What You Did Final Summer season is hooking its solid forward of a deliberate launch subsequent summer time.

Madelyn Cline, star of Neflix’s Outer Banks, and Camila Mendes, who performed Veronica on CW’s long-running Riverdale, are in talks to steer the ensemble of Sony Photos’ reboot of the 1997 horror hit.

Additionally in negotiations are Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta’s Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King, who performed Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

THR beforehand reported that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. had been in talks to reprise their roles from the preliminary film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) is directing the brand new venture from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky after an preliminary script from Leah McKendrick. Neal Moritz, one of many producers of the unique, is producing the reboot.

Sony is transferring swiftly on this one because it has penciled in a launch of July 18, 2025, for the function.

I Know What You Did Final Summer season hit theaters on Oct. 17, 1997, and it surpassed $72 million on the field workplace ($142 million at the moment). The solid included Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe within the story a couple of good friend group stalked by a villain with a hook after they tried to cowl up hitting him with their automotive. The preliminary film was penned by Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson and based mostly on the 1973 novel of the identical title from creator Lois Duncan.

Hewitt and Prinze returned for the 1998 sequel I Nonetheless Know What You Did Final Summer season, whereas 2006’s I’ll All the time Know What You Did Final Summer season starred a brand-new solid and was strictly a house leisure play. Amazon debuted a streaming collection based mostly on the property in 2021.

The mannequin for the brand new take is the 2022 Scream reboot, which noticed members of the unique solid combine it up with a solid of younger up-and-comers, which in that case included Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. It additionally follows a studio technique of attempting to construct a subsequent technology of stars, as seen with the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell rom-com Anybody however You.

Mendes broke out with the position of Veronica on the collection Riverdale, which ended its run final 12 months. Her latest credit embody the 2024 options Upgraded and Música, along with beforehand collaborating with Robinson on the 2022 Netflix teen black comedy Do Revenge.

Cline is thought for enjoying Sarah Cameron on the collection Outer Banks. Moreover, she was a part of the bold-faced listing of suspects in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Thriller.

Pidgeon at the moment starring on Broadway in Stereophonic, reprising the position of Diana, which she originated off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. The “play with music,” which tells of a Fleetwood Mac-like band on the cusp of stardom, set the file earlier this 12 months for probably the most Tony Award nominations, incomes 13, together with one for Pidgeon. Her work has additionally nabbed nominations for the Drama League distinguished efficiency award and Outer Critics Circle excellent featured performer award. On the display aspect, she appeared as a younger Kathryn Hahn in Hulu’s Tiny Lovely Issues and was a lead on the Amazon collection The Wilds.

Withers, who could also be finest recognized for his activate the FX collection Atlanta, is poised for a big-screen breakout, having just lately wrapped Him, previously often called Goat, for Common Photos and Monkeypaw Productions. Withers performs the lead position within the movie, a psychological thriller centering on a promising younger NFL quarterback who’s invited to coach together with his workforce’s getting old star, performed by Marlon Wayans. The movie can have a theatrical launch in September 2025.

Hauer-King is a British actor who appeared in TV variations of Little Ladies and Howard’s Finish. He most just lately starred in The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a historic drama that debuted on Peacock this spring.

Cline is repped by CAA, Daring Expertise Company, Leisure 360 and Hirsch Wallerstein, whereas Mendes is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Leisure.

Pidgeon is repped by Gersh, Nameless Content material and Jackoway Austen; Withers is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen; and Hauer-King is repped by CAA, the U.Ok.’s United Brokers and Jackoway Austen.