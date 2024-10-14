Camila Cabello Responds to If She’s Had a Song Written About Her

Camila Cabello had a playful response as to if she thinks any songs have been written about her.

“I’ve been fortunate to contribute in some ways to the nice music of the twenty first century,” Cabello, 27, stated throughout her visitor look on Alex Cooper’s Unwell Tour, per fan footage. “Typically I’ve written them. Typically they’ve been written about me. So, you’re welcome, motherf—-s.”

Cabello’s comment comes amid hypothesis that a number of tracks from Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Candy album are about their alleged love triangle with Shawn Mendes. In Carpenter’s observe “Coincidence,” the Disney channel alum sings a couple of man who acquired again along with an ex shortly after their cut up.

“The second I put my head in your chest / She knew, she’s acquired an actual sixth sense,” Carpenter sings on the primary verse. “Now her identify comes up as soon as, then it comes up twice / And with out her even bein’ right here, she’s again in your life / Now she’s in the identical rattling metropolis on the identical rattling evening.”

Associated: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s Relationship Timeline: The Means They Had been

Wanting again at younger love! To the satisfaction of many longtime Shawnmila shippers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s longtime friendship transitioned right into a steamy relationship in 2019, and so they shared many candy moments earlier than splitting. 5 years earlier, Mendes and Cabello met whereas they have been each opening up for Austin Mahone on tour. On the […]

Carpenter’s “Style” additionally directs the lyrics to an ex’s new girlfriend. “I heard you’re again collectively and if that’s true / You’ll simply should style me when he’s kissin’ you,” she sings. “If you’d like eternally, I guess you do / Simply know you’ll style me too.”

Carpenter added gas to the fireplace after she dropped a video for “Style,” which starred brunette Jenna Ortega. Cabello has been brunette throughout most of her profession, together with whereas courting Mendes.

Cabello and Mendes started courting in 2019 earlier than calling it quits two years later. The pair rekindled their romance in 2023 however parted methods months later. “Camila was the one who in the end determined to finish issues,” a supply solely advised Us Weekly on the time, including that Mendes was “very upset” that they couldn’t make their relationship final.

Mendes was allegedly briefly linked to Carpenter in early 2023. Mendes denied in March 2023 that he and Carpenter have been an merchandise. “We aren’t courting,” he advised the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard on the time.

Associated: On-Once more, Off-Once more Movie star {Couples}

Some {couples} simply want a break from time to time! Click on by way of to see which of your favorites {couples} — like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake — could not assist splitting and rekindling 12 months after 12 months.

Months after dropping Brief n’ Candy, Carpenter carried out on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September— which Cabello and Mendes attended.

“Pulling as much as my very own funeral,” Mendes wrote by way of Instagram of his VMAs outfit earlier than the present. (Mendes appeared to go away the awards present early after performing his tune “No one Is aware of,” which appears to trace at his romance with Cabello.)

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

Cabello, for her half, shared an analogous message on the pink carpet. “I’m in my ‘Godspeed’ period, and that music may be very a lot about letting go of the whole lot that doesn’t serve you,” Cabello advised Billboard on the time. “So, I form of am having a funeral in the present day for simply the whole lot that’s adverse, the whole lot that doesn’t serve me. So, I’m form of attending my very own funeral in the present day on the VMAs.”

Days later, Cabello carried out on the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Pageant and tweaked the lyrics to her and Mendes’ “Señorita.” Followers started speculating that the change was in reference to Carpenter’s “Style.”

“You say we’re simply associates / However associates don’t know how you…” Cabello sang, earlier than omitting the subsequent phrase: “style.” As an alternative, she put a finger to her lips earlier than transferring on.