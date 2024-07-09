Cameron Sutton’s suspension costs $537,777 in 2024 salary (but it was much more expensive than that)

The eight-game suspension imposed Monday on Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton wipes out eight of his eighteen recreation checks. With a base wage of $1.21 million, that interprets to $537,777 in misplaced wages for 2024.

The fee to Sutton was far more than that.

Instantly after the Lions turned conscious that he was wished on (on the time) felony fees, they voided his assured wage for 2024 and launched him. That was $10.5 million, gone for good.

If the Lions hadn’t reduce Sutton, he would have misplaced $4.667 million in wage. The Lions additionally would have been capable of get better a portion of his $10.9 million signing bonus from 2023.

The Lions, nevertheless, didn’t hesitate to maneuver on from Sutton. The Steelers finally had no qualms about bringing him again. The actual fact, nevertheless, that the NFL finally suspended Sutton for practically half of the season underscores that, within the league’s opinion, Sutton deserved to overlook eight video games with out pay for his misconduct.