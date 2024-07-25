Cameron Mathison Praises Great American Media After Hallmark History

Cameron Mathison is “undoubtedly all in” on Nice American Media after making the transfer from competitor Hallmark.

“I imply, Hallmark is the place I began, and everyone at Nice American I knew from Hallmark, most of ’em had been over at Hallmark,” Mathison, 54, completely informed Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, whereas selling his Recreation Present Community program Beat the Bridge. “I really like working there and [on] my Homicide, She Baked sequence with Allie Sweeney and everyone else. These are my buddies, and I really like doing these motion pictures, they usually’re nonetheless going.”

He continued, “However from one other perspective, the individuals which are at Nice American are the folks that I began with at Hallmark. So it’s, like, coming house … and so, in a way, it’s not exhausting in any respect as a result of it’s very straightforward [and] I feel a whole lot of the viewers at the moment are watching each [channels].”

Former Hallmark CEO Invoice Abbott launched GAM in 2021, enlisting a slew of community favorites similar to Candace Cameron Bure and Jen Lilley to star in new initiatives. Mathison, for his half, used to host Hallmark’s Residence & Household speak present along with starring in made-for-TV movies. In 2021, Mathison started internet hosting GAM’s Welcome to Nice American Christmas and appeared within the movie A Kindhearted Christmas. He saved up his Hallmark tenure, too, typically showing in Hannah Swensen Mysteries sequels. He additionally hosts GAM’s The Good Life With Cameron Mathison.

“I nonetheless obtained a whole lot of stuff airing on Hallmark and I’m taking pictures a whole lot of stuff on Nice American Household,” Mathison informed Us. “It’s actually good individuals, and we’re doing good things, and it’s hardly even any present, any channel and I’ve completed that by my profession.”

Whereas Mathison is presently targeted on his GAM initiatives, he nonetheless retains in contact together with his Hallmark household.

“They’re very close to and expensive to my coronary heart,” he gushed on Wednesday. “After which, Nice American Household is the place I’m at now, and we’re doing cool stuff. … I’ve obtained three years of Nice American Household and that to me is such a present. It’s simply a tremendous alternative.”

Subsequent up, Mathison will costar with 48-year-old Cameron Bure within the community’s Jingle Bells, Marriage ceremony Bells.

“We’re filming that final two weeks of August, first week of September. It’s a extremely enjoyable script,” he teased to Us of working with “one of many queens of Christmas [movies]” on the brand new flick. “I really like the dynamic. … Candace and I’ve been speaking about working collectively for a really very long time, and in order that’s lastly taking place.”

Along with his GAM deal, Mathison additionally serves because the host of Beat the Bridge, a contest present on the Recreation Present Community. On the present, a workforce of three individuals try to earn as a lot cash as they will whereas climbing over a big, interactive bridge protecting the set.

“It’s simply a lot enjoyable. I really feel prefer it’s been one thing that’s form of been brewing for a very long time between Recreation Present Community and myself,” Mathison gushed. “My first assembly or audition with them was again 6 years in the past. We’ve been speaking about stuff for a very long time and ready for the suitable match and ready for the timing to work out. My pure enthusiasm and hypeness and vitality is a extremely good match for this present.”

Beat the Bridge airs on the Recreation Present Community weeknights at 6 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi