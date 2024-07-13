Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden List Farmhouse for $17.8 Million

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden will quickly be on the transfer.

The couple has listed their farmhouse within the Benedict Canyon part of Beverly Hills for $17.8 million, in keeping with realtor.com.

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, purchased the 9,655-square-foot dwelling 4 years in the past for $14.7 million, in keeping with Folks. The house holds seven bedrooms and eight.5 baths.

The itemizing describes the mansion as a “attractive architectural farmhouse property completely located on the prime of [a] lengthy gated double huge driveway [with a] guard home. This beautiful compound sits on just below 1.7 acres of lush foliage and whole privateness.”

The principle home boasts an “distinctive flooring plan and scale with excessive ceilings and pure gentle” and a “front room with beamed ceiling and hearth.” The kitchen has a big heart island with a eating space and French doorways that open to the pool and courtyard patio.

Among the extra luxurious facilities embody a house theater with its personal tub, full-sized visitor home, a pool with waterfalls and a strolling path main via “hillside gardens.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, purchased the mansion in mid-2020, on the top of the pandemic, when their daughter, Raddix, was 9 months outdated. Madden, the lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, was working from dwelling on the time, permitting him time to bond with the infant.

“The very best a part of [quarantine] and having to remain inside our little bubble inside this COVID state of affairs is that her dad will get to be dwelling,” Diaz mentioned in a July 2020, look on Late Night time With Seth Meyers. “He works from dwelling, so … he really will get to return out of a gathering and provides her a kiss and play together with her for a little bit bit, whereas if he was going to the workplace on daily basis, he wouldn’t have been in a position to try this. We’re simply having a number of gratitude for that.”

Diaz and Madden welcomed their second baby, son Cardinal, in March.

“We’re blessed and excited to announce the delivery of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏,” they wrote in a joint Instagram assertion on March 22. “He’s superior and We’re all so joyful he’s right here! … He’s a very cute [baby]. We’re feeling so blessed and grateful.”

Now a mom of two, Diaz is wading again into performing after a short hiatus. She has a number of tasks on the books, together with a reprisal of her position as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, set to launch in 2026.

Selection stories that Diaz and Madden additionally personal two properties in Los Angeles and a condominium in New York Metropolis.