Cam Newton Says Taylor Swift Is Not a Distraction to NFL 

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has no time for the “dads, Brads and Chads,” who’ve been upset with the NFL’s frequent protection of Taylor Swift.

“I believe it was undoubtedly one thing that was observed, however I don’t know,” Newton, 35, solely instructed Us Weekly at Hollywood Unlocked’s 4th annual Affect Awards on Friday, June 21. “They received to color the narrative for one thing.”

He continued, “I believe it simply made extra sense and garnered extra gas as their success form of took off and that’s simply the way it goes. You possibly can’t be mad. When you don’t prefer it, then attempt to cease Travis [Kelce].”

Swift and Kelce, each 34, have been courting since summer season 2023, taking their relationship public when she went to her first Kansas Metropolis Chiefs sport that September. With Swift’s frequent appearances watching Kelce’s soccer group, many diehard sports activities lovers lamented how a lot Swift was proven on the printed compared to precise sport performs. Swift, nevertheless, has not been fazed by the critics.

“I don’t know the way they know what suite I’m in. There’s a digital camera, like, a half-mile away, and also you don’t know the place it’s, and you don’t have any thought when the digital camera is placing you within the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being proven 17 occasions or as soon as,” Swift instructed TIME in her 2023 Individual of the 12 months profile. “I’m simply there to assist Travis. I’ve no consciousness of if I’m being proven an excessive amount of and pissing off a couple of dads, Brads and Chads.”

Newton, who has not performed soccer since 2021 with out formally retiring, is on Swift’s aspect.

“I didn’t, clearly, play, in order that wasn’t my downside to have,” Newton instructed Us on the ceremony, which was held on the Beverly Hilton Resort. “She is who she is [and] he’s who he’s, and the sport is what it’s, too.”

Swift has gone to 13 of Kelce’s video games, together with the Tremendous Bowl in February. On the Chiefs’ December 2023 sport towards the New England Patriots, some attendees even booed Swift.

“I’ll say this, they confirmed Taylor on the sport and also you don’t see a complete house group fanbase go insane for anyone carrying the other group’s colours,” Kelce later recalled on his “New Heights” podcast that month. “Simply reveals you the way superb that woman is.”

He continued, “They went completely insane after they confirmed Taylor on the display screen. … Might need been a couple of Brads and Chads that had been booing, however for essentially the most half, everyone was f—king screaming at Taylor.”

Kelce and the Chiefs are at the moment of their offseason. In that point, Kelce has caught a number of of Swift’s worldwide Eras Tour live shows.

With reporting by Lanae Brody