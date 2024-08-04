Calls for foreigners to leave Lebanon as war fears grow

EPA Hezbollah and Israel exchanged hearth within the early hours of Sunday

A number of international locations have urged their nationals to depart Lebanon, as fears develop of a wider battle within the Center East. Iran has vowed “extreme” retaliation towards Israel, which it blames for the loss of life of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. Israel has not commented. His assassination got here hours after Israel killed Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Western officers concern that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia and political motion primarily based in Lebanon, might play a key position in any such retaliation, which in flip might spark a critical Israeli response.

Diplomatic efforts by the US and different Western international locations proceed to attempt to de-escalate tensions throughout the area. A rising variety of flights have been cancelled or suspended on the nation’s solely industrial airport in Beirut. The US, the UK, Australia, Sweden, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are among the many international locations to have urged their residents to depart Lebanon as quickly as doable. Fears of an escalation of hostilities that might engulf Lebanon are at their highest since Hezbollah began its assaults on Israel, a day after the lethal Hamas assaults on southern Israel on 7 October, in help for Palestinians in Gaza. Many of the violence has been contained to frame areas, with each side indicating not being inquisitive about a wider battle. Hezbollah, nonetheless, has vowed to answer Shukr’s assassination, which occurred in Dahiyeh, the group’s stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs. On Sunday, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets on the city of Beit Hillel in northern Israel at round 00:25 native time (21:25 GMT Saturday). Footage posted on social media confirmed Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system intercepting the rockets. There have been no reviews of casualties. Israel’s air drive responded by hanging targets in southern Lebanon. In a separate improvement on Sunday morning, two individuals have been killed in a stabbing assault within the Israeli metropolis of Holon. The attacker was later “neutralised”, police stated. Additionally on Sunday, officers from the Hamas-run ministry of well being in Gaza stated an Israeli air strike had hit a tent inside a hospital, killing not less than 5 individuals. The officers stated 19 Palestinians had been killed on Sunday.

In a press release on Saturday, the US embassy in Beirut stated those that selected to remain in Lebanon ought to “put together contingency plans” and be ready to “shelter in place for an prolonged time frame”. The Pentagon has stated it’s deploying further warships and fighter jets to the area to assist defend Israel from doable assaults by Iran and its proxies, a method much like the one adopted in April, when Iran launched greater than 300 missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation to an assault on its diplomatic compound in Syria. It blamed Israel for that strike.

Many concern Iran’s retaliation on this event might take the same kind. The UK says it’s sending further navy personnel, consular workers and border drive officers to assist with any evacuations. It has urged UK residents to depart Lebanon whereas industrial flights are operating. Two British navy ships are already within the area and the Royal Air Drive has put transport helicopters on standby. UK International Secretary David Lammy stated the regional state of affairs “might deteriorate quickly”.