California earthquake: 3.5 quake shakes Palos Verdes Peninsula

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 3:09 p.m. Sunday off the Palos Verdes Peninsula, in response to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was about three miles from Palos Verdes Estates, in response to the USGS, and 4 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes and Torrance and Redondo Seaside. Residents on the peninsula reported to the company feeling mild, or Stage 4, shaking, with these to the north, in Los Angeles, reporting weak shaking, or Stage 3.

Within the final 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered close by.

A median of 5 earthquakes with magnitudes of three.0 to 4.0 happen per 12 months within the Larger Los Angeles space, in response to a latest three-year information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.3 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Contemplate reporting what you felt to the USGS.

