Caleb Williams impresses in preseason win over Bills

On back-to-back possessions late within the first half, rookie defensive finish Austin Booker and defensive sort out Zacch Pickens each recorded third-down sacks of Payments backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Auditioning at operating again, Velus Jones Jr. rushed for 16 yards on 4 carries on the Bears’ first possession of the second half, capped by a 4-yard TD run that widened the margin to 13-3 with 7:46 left within the third quarter. He completed the sport with six carries for 34 yards, with an extended of 19 yards.
The Payments lower the hole to 13-6 on Tyler Bass’ 49-yard area objective late within the interval after defensive finish Daniel Hardy sacked quarterback Shane Buechele for a 6-yard loss.
Early within the fourth quarter, Micah Baskerville produced the play of the day by the Bears protection. Stepping in entrance of operating again Frank Gore Jr., the first-year linebacker intercepted a Buechele go and returned it 53 yards for a landing. Santos missed the additional level, however the Bears led 19-6.
Booker added two extra sacks of Buechele on back-to-back performs within the fourth quarter. The protection recorded eight whole sacks within the contest, led by Booker and Hardy, who recorded 2.5 every.
Rookie operating again Ian Wheeler adopted with landing runs of 7- and 8-yards on consecutive possessions with 6:03 and a pair of:24 remaining to widen the margin to 33-6.