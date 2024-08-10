Caleb Williams impresses in preseason win over Bills

On back-to-back possessions late within the first half, rookie defensive finish Austin Booker and defensive sort out Zacch Pickens each recorded third-down sacks of Payments backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Auditioning at operating again, Velus Jones Jr. rushed for 16 yards on 4 carries on the Bears’ first possession of the second half, capped by a 4-yard TD run that widened the margin to 13-3 with 7:46 left within the third quarter. He completed the sport with six carries for 34 yards, with an extended of 19 yards.

The Payments lower the hole to 13-6 on Tyler Bass’ 49-yard area objective late within the interval after defensive finish Daniel Hardy sacked quarterback Shane Buechele for a 6-yard loss.

Early within the fourth quarter, Micah Baskerville produced the play of the day by the Bears protection. Stepping in entrance of operating again Frank Gore Jr., the first-year linebacker intercepted a Buechele go and returned it 53 yards for a landing. Santos missed the additional level, however the Bears led 19-6.

Booker added two extra sacks of Buechele on back-to-back performs within the fourth quarter. The protection recorded eight whole sacks within the contest, led by Booker and Hardy, who recorded 2.5 every.