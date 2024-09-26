Caitlin Clark stats, highlights for Fever vs Sun Game 2 WNBA playoffs

Caitlin Clark’s spectacular rookie season ended Wednesday evening within the Indiana Fever’s 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Solar in Recreation 2 of their best-of-3 collection.

Clark led the Fever with 25 factors, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, hitting 10-of-23 from the sector, 3-of-12 on 3s and 2-of-2 on free throws.

Clark additionally blended it up with Connecticut veteran DeWanna Bonner and a fan sitting courtside. Here is extra of Clark’s exercise.

Caitlin Clark highlights

Clark scores 5 fast factors halfway by the fourth quarter because the Fever rally to tie the Solar.

