Caitlin Clark stats, highlights for Fever vs Sun Game 2 WNBA playoffs

Caitlin Clark’s spectacular rookie season ended Wednesday evening within the Indiana Fever’s 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Solar in Recreation 2 of their best-of-3 collection.

Clark led the Fever with 25 factors, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, hitting 10-of-23 from the sector, 3-of-12 on 3s and 2-of-2 on free throws.

Clark additionally blended it up with Connecticut veteran DeWanna Bonner and a fan sitting courtside. Here is extra of Clark’s exercise.

Caitlin Clark highlights

Clark scores 5 fast factors halfway by the fourth quarter because the Fever rally to tie the Solar.

Clark has 2 assists and a basket within the first 2 minutes of the third quarter, tying the rating at 41 and prompting a Solar timeout.

Clark lofts a move to Aliyah Boston, who will get her first basket halfway by the second quarter.

Clark factors out a fan, and safety has a dialog with him.

Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner have a few animated conversations within the first quarter.

Clark hits a 3 on Indiana’s first possession.

Caitlin Clark awards

Caitlin Clark completed fourth in Most Helpful Participant voting, and the Related Press voted her Rookie of the 12 months and first-team All-WNBA. The official league honors shall be introduced later.

Caitlin Clark data

Clark’s WNBA data embrace assists in a season (337) and in a recreation (19), and turnovers (228). Her WNBA rookie data embrace factors (769), assists, 3-pointers (122) and triple-doubles (2).

She additionally set workforce data for factors, assists, 3-pointers, double-doubles (14) and minutes performed (1,416).

Caitlin Clark stats

Recreation 1: 11 factors (4-of-17 taking pictures, 2-of-13 3-pointers, 1-of-2 free throws), 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 turnovers.

Common-season averages: 19.2 factors (seventh within the WNBA), 8.4 assists (1st) and 5.7 rebounds (nineteenth) per recreation, together with 34.4% 3-point taking pictures (twenty first) and 90.5% free throw taking pictures (2nd)