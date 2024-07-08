Caitlin Clark notches triple-double, first by WNBA rookie

Fever guard Caitlin Clark recorded the primary triple-double by a rookie in WNBA historical past on Saturday in Indiana’s 83-78 victory over the first-place New York Liberty in Indianapolis.

Clark pulled down her tenth rebound on the 7:07 mark of the fourth quarter, giving her the triple-double. She completed the sport with 19 factors, a season-high-tying 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

Clark, who wears No. 22, reached the triple-double within the twenty second sport of her WNBA profession. It was additionally the primary triple-double in Fever historical past, going again to the launch of the franchise in 2000. Clark had 17 triple-doubles in her school profession at Iowa — and the Hawkeyes received all these video games.

“Clearly, it is cool,” Clark mentioned of the triple-double. “My teammates have been ending the ball [at a] actually, actually excessive fee. My help numbers, that is due to them.”

Clark, although, was extra enthusiastic about the truth that the Fever beat the Liberty, ending the franchise’s nine-game shedding streak to New York. Clark and the Fever had misplaced thrice to the Liberty earlier this season, two of them in 36-point blowouts.

2024 Caitlin Clark 22<< 2018 Skylar Diggins-Smith 23 2023 Chelsea Grey 24 2022 Sabrina Ionescu 24 2023 Alyssa Thomas 25 2014 Diana Taurasi 25 2002 Sue Chicken 25<< >>To Begin Profession

“I am simply comfortable we received,” Clark mentioned. “I take plenty of satisfaction in having the ability to do plenty of various things for this workforce. I believe we’re actually good once I can get the ball off the glass and simply go in transition and discover my teammates and set them up.”

The Fever rallied from a deficit of 11 factors within the fourth quarter, outscoring the Liberty 28-12 during the last 8:10 of the sport. In keeping with Elias Sports activities Bureau, the comeback tied because the WNBA’s second-largest within the fourth quarter in opposition to the workforce with the league’s greatest file. The Liberty entered Saturday 17-3.

Clark’s triple-double was additionally the primary in league historical past in opposition to the workforce with the very best file at the moment. The No. 1 choose within the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark had come near a triple-double earlier than this season, together with lacking by one rebound within the Fever’s victory at Phoenix on June 30.

“We’re undoubtedly taking part in good basketball … we’re taking part in collectively higher,” Clark mentioned. “However I believe the largest distinction for us has been when groups make runs, we do not crumble. We all the time imagine we’re within the video games.”

The Fever, 9-13, held New York to 10 of 42 taking pictures from behind the arc (23.8%). Indiana wasn’t a lot better from lengthy vary (7 of 24, 29.2%) however made 12 of 14 free throws and outrebounded New York 41-31.

NaLyssa Smith had a double-double for Indiana (12 factors, 11 rebounds), Aliyah Boston had 18 factors and eight rebounds, and Kelsey Mitchell 14 factors.

The Fever held former MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones to a mixed 20 factors, as Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 22 factors.

Clark and Chicago ahead Angel Reese, who tied the WNBA’s consecutive double-double file in Friday’s Sky victory at Seattle, have made the league’s Rookie of the Yr Award an important race between the 2 most high-profile rookies. They are going to each be on Group WNBA within the All-Star Sport on July 20 dealing with Group USA.