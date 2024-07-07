Caitlin Clark Is the First WNBA Rookie to Record a Triple-Double

Caitlin Clark is the primary rookie in WNBA historical past to file a triple-double.

The College of Iowa standout and Indiana Fever guard reached the milestone on Saturday, July 6, in a sport in opposition to the New York Liberty. A rebound with lower than three minutes left within the sport put Clark, 22, within the file books. She ended the sport with 19 factors, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in an 83-78 Fever win.

Clark’s first triple-double of her profession came visiting midway into her rookie season within the WNBA. Clark has performed 22 video games as a professional after being chosen first general within the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her efficiency on Saturday additionally marks her as the one participant in Indiana Fever historical past to file a triple-double.

Coming off the courtroom, Clark was simply excited to have notched one other win with the Fever. The Fever are 9-13 on the season and sitting in eighth place within the WNBA’s Jap Convention.

“One other one in all these,” Clark stated, holding up a “W” signal and smiling. “Completely happy for our group. That’s an enormous one. Gotta preserve stacking ‘em.”

After the sport, Clark’s teammates celebrated her historic sport within the locker room, pouring bottles of water over her head earlier than Fever Coach Christie Sides gave Clark the sport ball. In a video shared by the Fever through X, a soaked Clark jokingly went in for a hug.

https://x.com/IndianaFever/standing/1809673785580171288

“TRIPLE DOUBLEEEE🔥🔥 as it is best to @CaitlinClark22,” Fever ahead Aliyah Boston wrote of her teammate through X. “Nice fever dubbb.”

Clark already holds a number of franchise information for the Indiana Fever. She broke the group file for assists in a single season in simply 20 video games.

Clark is a part of a rookie class that has shot curiosity within the WNBA into the stratosphere. Alongside Chicago Sky ahead Angel Reese, Clark’s presence within the league has led to record-breaking viewership and fan participation. The variety of votes forged on this 12 months’s spherical of All-Star voting shot up by 600% with Clark because the clear general winner.

Taking part in for the All-Star group is unlikely to be the one accolade Clark receives this season.

NCAA Basketball’s all-time main scorer acquired three ESPY Award nominations, probably the most of any athlete, together with Finest Athlete (Ladies’s Sports activities) and Finest School Athlete (Ladies’s Sports activities). She has additionally been nominated for Finest Report-Breaking Efficiency after taking the NCAA factors crown from “Pistol” Pete Maravich.