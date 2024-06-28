Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever visit Seattle Storm: How to watch

The Indiana Fever (7-11) will look to get again on the successful observe once they journey to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Storm (10-6) on Thursday evening.

The Fever had their four-game successful streak snapped final trip in an 88-87 loss to Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Nevertheless, Caitlin Clark continued her excellent play by setting a franchise file for assists in a sport with 13 − along with scoring 17 factors and knocking down six rebounds.

The Storm has gained each of this season’s earlier conferences between the 2 groups, prevailing at dwelling 85-83 on Could 22 and blowing out the Fever 103-88 on Could 30 in Indianapolis.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm sport?

Date: Thursday, June 27

Thursday, June 27 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET The place: Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, Washington

Easy methods to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Storm

Along with native TV markets, the Fever-Storm sport may also be accessible on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Move. Followers can get the WNBA League Move by downloading the WNBA app.