Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever play Connecticut Sun in WNBA playoffs

by

It is official: Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will meet the Connecticut Solar within the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

The Solar, a preseason favourite to contend for the WNBA championship, locked up the third seed by blowing out the Chicago Sky, 85-54, within the regular-season finale Thursday.

The Fever are returning to the playoffs for the primary time since 2016, lifted to the postseason by the play of Caitlin Clark, who’s virtually a lock to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Yr award.

Indiana boasts one of many league’s finest veterans in guard Kelsey Mitchell, now in her seventh skilled season. However no Fever starter has WNBA playoff expertise, whereas the Solar and its core have made a number of deep postseason runs, together with a visit to the 2022 Finals, the place they misplaced to the Las Vegas Aces in 4 video games. Earlier this season, the Solar traded for guard Marina Mabrey, a pointy shooter on the perimeter, in hopes of bolstering their title possibilities.

Leave a Reply