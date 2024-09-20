Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever play Connecticut Sun in WNBA playoffs

It is official: Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will meet the Connecticut Solar within the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

The Solar, a preseason favourite to contend for the WNBA championship, locked up the third seed by blowing out the Chicago Sky, 85-54, within the regular-season finale Thursday.

The Fever are returning to the playoffs for the primary time since 2016, lifted to the postseason by the play of Caitlin Clark, who’s virtually a lock to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Yr award.

Indiana boasts one of many league’s finest veterans in guard Kelsey Mitchell, now in her seventh skilled season. However no Fever starter has WNBA playoff expertise, whereas the Solar and its core have made a number of deep postseason runs, together with a visit to the 2022 Finals, the place they misplaced to the Las Vegas Aces in 4 video games. Earlier this season, the Solar traded for guard Marina Mabrey, a pointy shooter on the perimeter, in hopes of bolstering their title possibilities.

WNBA playoff format

Within the WNBA’s playoff format, the sixth seed matches up with the third seed within the first spherical. All first-round matchups are best-of-three collection, with the primary two video games being performed on the dwelling of the higher-seeded staff; Recreation 3, if mandatory, is performed on the dwelling of the lower-seeded staff.

This format signifies that lower-seeded playoff groups could not see the massive monetary profit from internet hosting a postseason sport and, in the event that they handle to steal a sport on the highway, it places the higher-seeded staff within the powerful place of successful Recreation 3 in a hostile surroundings.

So, No. 6 Indiana (20-20) will meet No. 3 Connecticut (28-12).

Indiana vs. Connecticut playoff schedule

➤ Recreation 1: Sunday, Sept. 22 at Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET on ABC

➤ Recreation 2: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

➤ Recreation 3 (if mandatory): Friday, Sept. 27 at Indiana, tip time TBA, on ESPN2

How has Caitlin Clark performed vs. the Connecticut Solar this season?

The Solar and Fever have met 4 instances this 12 months, with Connecticut holding a 3-1 edge. Right here’s how Clark performed in every of these video games:

∎ Might 14: Connecticut 92, Indiana 71

Clark stat line: 20 factors (5-of-15 capturing, together with 4-of-11 from 3), 3 assists, 2 steals, 10 turnovers

∎ Might 20: Connecticut 88, Indiana 84

Clark stat line: 17 factors (5-of-11 capturing, together with 3-of-7 from 3), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 5 turnovers

∎ June 10: Connecticut 89, Indiana 72

Clark stat line: 10 factors (3-of-8 capturing, together with 2-of-5 from 3), 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 turnovers

∎ Aug. 28: Indiana 84, Connecticut 80

Clark stat line: 19 factors (7-of-17 capturing, together with 3-of-12 from 3), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 7 turnovers

It’s value declaring that Indiana’s lone win over Connecticut this season got here after the Olympic break, which has massively benefited Clark and the Fever general. Indiana has been one of many higher groups because the WNBA resumed play in August, amassing a 9-4 document; Las Vegas is the one staff Indiana didn’t beat this season.

Caitlin Clark vs. DiJonai Carrington

Within the playoffs, similar to the common season, Clark is more likely to be guarded by Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington, top-of-the-line perimeter defenders within the league. Simply 5-foot-11, Carrington is a superior athlete — it runs within the household, as her brother performed eight seasons within the NFL — with lengthy arms and fast toes who loves bodily play. She and Clark have developed one thing of a rivalry this season, as Carrington has repeatedly complained to officers about Clark’s whining about foul calls.

Regardless, it’s clear Carrington is aware of the right way to defend Clark, as the favourite to win Rookie of the Yr has averaged simply 39% (20-of-51) capturing vs. the Solar in 4 matchups, and shot simply 34% (12-of-35) from 3. Additionally, whereas Carrington has downplayed their particular person matchup, it’s apparent Carrington takes pleasure in irritating whoever she’s guarding and pressuring them into errors and rushed photographs.

The Solar boast the most effective defensive score within the league and have a bunch of gamers with lengthy wingspans who can harass Clark and Indiana’s different guards. If Carrington isn’t guarding Clark it’ll most likely be both DeWanna Bonner or Alyssa Thomas, two veterans who additionally like to make life powerful for opposing guards.

Backside line: Indiana has been enjoying nice because the Olympic break, particularly with the elevated manufacturing from off guards Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull. However the Fever have their work minimize out for them.

