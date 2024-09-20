Caitlin Clark, Fever vs. Mystics Breaks All-Time WNBA Single-Game Attendance Record | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures

Regardless of the Indiana Fever struggling a 92-91 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday night time, standout Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was a part of historical past as soon as once more.

An official rely of 20,711 followers confirmed up on the Capital One Area to observe the sport, representing a brand new document for the highest-attended WNBA regular-season contest.

Clark finished with eight points and eight assists in 20 minutes against Washington, shooting 2-5 from the field which included two three-pointers.

She sat for most of the second half, as Indiana previously clinched a playoff spot on Sept. 4. With a document of 20-19 coming into the crew’s ultimate matchup of the common season, the Fever had been already locked into the No. 6 seed earlier than the sport began.

Thursday night time’s contest broke the earlier regular-season document of 20,674, which was reached 4 instances by Washington throughout the 1998 and 1999 seasons (through Throughout the Timeline).

The Mystics sometimes play at Leisure & Sports activities Area, which has a capability of 4,200. Nevertheless, the sport was moved to Capital One Area in anticipation of the big crowds that Clark sometimes attracts.

Washington is not the one crew to transition to a bigger enviornment forward of contests in opposition to Indiana, because the Las Vegas Aces hosted the Fever on the bigger T-Cellular Area for a July 2 recreation as an alternative of taking part in within the comparatively smaller Michelob ULTRA Area. 20,366 followers attended the matchup, which represented the best regular-season single-game attendance since 1999.

Followers have additionally flocked to observe the Fever on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Indiana setting a brand new WNBA dwelling attendance document throughout the 2024 season.