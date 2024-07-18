Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA’s game assist record with 19 in Fever’s loss to Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA file for assists in a sport Wednesday evening, ending with 19 within the Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The earlier file was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot additionally had 18 in a playoff sport on Sept. 28, 2021.

And the league’s earlier file for assists by a rookie was 16, set by Ticha Penicheiro for Sacramento on July 29, 1998.

The record-breaker for Clark got here on a play the place she set Kelsey Mitchell up for a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining. That tied it at 93, however Dallas closed with an 8-0 run.

Clark entered the sport because the WNBA’s assists-per-game chief this season. She added 24 factors on 10-for-19 capturing.

