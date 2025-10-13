Caitlin Clark Alludes to New WNBA Offseason Hobby

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow, I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. So I got that. I’ll become a professional golfer,” Clark said when asked what her plans for the offseason were.

Of course, Clark was only kidding. But those who kept up to date with what No. 22 was up to last offseason know that she wasn’t kidding about her desire to play a lot of golf, as she was frequently on golf courses last winter. She even participated in an LPGA Pro-Am event at one point.

Therefore, when Clark speaks about what she would like to do in the offseason — even if it’s while laughing or when she has a smile on her face — it seems that she’s telling the truth.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Explains DJ Offseason Hobby

It didn’t take Fever fans long to fall in love with Aerial Powers, who signed with the team in August after Indiana’s roster was dealt several brutal blows in the form of season-ending injuries. In addition to her gritty and energetic playing style, Powers’ charismatic personality and infectious smile endeared her to the entire fan base.

Powers also does a good job creating content, as she often posts vlogs on her YouTube account that showcase aspects of a WNBA player’s life that usually go unseen. And in her October 12 YouTube video, she spent a couple of minutes speaking to Caitlin Clark.

Powers shouted out Clark for how good she is with playing music for the Fever when they’re in the locker room. This prompted Clark to say, “Ask everybody on the team, I’m legit on the AUX.”

She then added, “Maybe that’s what I’ll do in the offseason, I’ll become a DJ.”

When Powers said that she’ll be a DJ and a golfer, Clark responded by saying, “Those are my two hobbies.”

📹: “maybe that’s what i’ll do in the offseason- i’ll become a DJ” via aerial powers vlog pic.twitter.com/ZWZbZ64gMQ — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) October 12, 2025

While Clark was clearly tongue-in-cheek when saying that she’ll become a DJ, it sounds like she does enjoy handling music duties during Fever and family gatherings.

Given her well-documented adoration for Taylor Swift, this probably means she is playing a lot of Swift’s new The Life of a Showgirl album right now.

