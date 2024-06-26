Cable car collapse in Colombia leaves at least 1 dead and 12 injured, officials say

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) —

A cable automobile within the Colombian metropolis of Medellin failed and plunged onto a sidewalk subsequent to a station platform Wednesday, killing a minimum of one individual and injuring 12 others, officers stated.

It was not instantly clear if the one that died was a passenger within the gondola-style automobile, which was a part of the town’s public transportation system. Ten individuals had been within the automobile when it fell, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez stated on the social media platform X.

Medellin’s Metrocable runs six traces geared toward serving among the metropolis’s low-income neighborhoods which can be informally constructed on steep hills.

One of many cable vehicles hit one other cabin throughout a descending journey after which failed because it approached a station within the metropolis’s northeastern space, Metrocable supervisor Tomás Elejalde instructed reporters.

Officers stated the accident is beneath investigation. A trigger was not instantly decided.