CAA Launches A Dedicated Media & Entertainment Partnerships Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Artistic Artists Company introduced the launch of a brand new Media & Leisure Partnerships division that might be helmed by veteran advertising govt Libby Bush.

The brand new division, which CAA payments as the primary of its type in Hollywood, will work to determine partnerships between manufacturers, media firms, expertise, and mental property.

Bush, whose resume consists of previous roles at Marvel, the NBA, and Disney, might be joined within the new division by executives Erica Durgin, Scott Iason, and Margo Plotkin.

“CAA has lengthy offered best-in-class service to probably the most influential folks and corporations within the leisure enterprise,” stated Bush. “It’s a privilege to supply our inventive and gross sales experience to assist our expertise purchasers and longstanding trade companions’ largest content material tasks. We additionally assist type partnerships with manufacturers to assist get content material made and create compelling advertising campaigns that captivate audiences and ship tangible outcomes.”

Though simply launched, the brand new division has already recorded successes with the creation of partnerships between manufacturers and artists resembling Ariana Grande, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kerry Washington, amongst others.

These offers embrace a multi-year partnership between Kitchen Support and Jennifer Garner’s social sequence, “The Fake Cooking Present,” and a separate deal between Hi there Sunshine and Ally Financial institution over the co-financing of the manufacturing and advertising of the unscripted d present, “Facet Hustlers” which landed on Roku for 2 seasons.

“The Media & Leisure Partnerships division is a testomony to our dedication to producing all the very best alternatives for purchasers to succeed,” stated CAA Co-Chairman Kevin Huvane. “Having an distinctive group of devoted content material and advertising consultants crafting significant collaborations amongst storytellers, platforms and types offers CAA purchasers an unprecedented benefit within the market.”