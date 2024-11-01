C.J. Stroud’s struggles continue as Texans fall to resurgent Jets

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was celebrated all final season, and rightfully so. He had one of many best rookie seasons of all time.
And the conventional conclusion was that Stroud can be even higher his second season. The NFL doesn’t all the time work that manner, and Thursday was a shining instance. Whereas his former school teammate Garrett Wilson helped gas the Jets with a tremendous landing seize within the fourth quarter, Stroud got here up quick.
Stroud has been good, however not nice, in his follow-up to that rookie season. It hadn’t mattered a lot as a result of he and the remainder of the Texans had finished sufficient to begin the season 6-2. However towards a 2-6 New York Jets staff on Thursday night time, Stroud wanted to hold his staff to a win, and he couldn’t.
The Jets received an unsightly 21-13 sport by which Aaron Rodgers lastly got here alive after a foul first half, throwing for 3 touchdowns after halftime. The Texans produced little or no offense. Houston was with out injured receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, and that’s a viable excuse. However nonetheless, it was the continuation of some regression for Stroud in his second season.
Jets battle badly within the first half
Each groups struggled to begin the sport. The Texans got here in coping with plenty of accidents, which was a giant purpose they seemed off. The Jets simply aren’t an excellent soccer staff.
Neither staff scored till deep into the second quarter. The Jets thought they scored, however rookie receiver Malachi Corley dropped the ball. Corley took an end-around, which was his second profession contact, for an obvious 19-yard landing. However proper earlier than he scored, he let up, dropped the ball in celebration, and he hadn’t but crossed the aim line. That large mistake value the Jets the landing and possession, because the ball rolled out of the tip zone for a Texans touchback.
However the Texans didn’t reap the benefits of it. Joe Mixon scored a 3-yard landing, and that was the one rating of the primary half. Houston couldn’t prolong the lead any additional. Stroud didn’t produce sufficient massive performs. However within the first half, the Jets had been even worse they usually trailed 7-0.
Aaron Rodgers had 32 yards passing within the first half. It was the fewest passing yards Rodgers has ever had within the first half of a sport in his profession, with a minimal of 10 makes an attempt. By the the tip of the half, an more and more agitated Jets crowd began chanting “promote the staff” in hopes that staff proprietor Woody Johnson was listening.
The Jets wanted a rally within the second half simply to calm the group.
Jets take 4th quarter lead
The Jets lastly did some good issues within the second half.
The most effective got here from Wilson. The previous Ohio State star made a one-handed seize as he crossed the sector within the third quarter and ran in for the rating. Within the fourth quarter, he made a extra spectacular one-handed seize ultimately zone on third-and-19, catching it backhanded and someway getting his shin down in bounds for the landing. The Jets led 14-10 after Wilson’s second landing.
The Jets caught an enormous break after that. The Texans made a subject aim, however the Jets received an pointless roughness penalty for hitting the snapper. However Houston couldn’t get a primary down, after which Ka’imi Fairbairn someway missed a 27-yard subject aim, clanging it off the crossbar. Nonetheless, Fairbairn doesn’t miss a subject aim if Stroud had capitalized on that Jets penalty and brought his staff to a landing. Rodgers’ third landing, on a pleasant play to Davante Adams, sealed the win.
The Texans (6-3) are nonetheless a great staff, and certain on the way in which to an AFC South title. However Stroud hasn’t emerged as an MVP candidate, as some figured he can be. Final season, as a rookie, he had a 100.8 passer ranking. This season, he was right down to 95.6 earlier than Thursday’s sport and it’ll dip a bit once more after he struggled to an 11-for-30, 191-yard passing night time with no TDs.
He has had some poor video games this season, just like the Jets loss, an 86-yard sport in a loss to the Packers and a two-interception day in a loss to the Vikings. He nonetheless is an effective quarterback, he simply has taken a small step again in his second season. There’s nonetheless loads of time for him to rally, though he’ll have to take action with out Diggs who is completed for the season with a torn ACL.
Thursday night time simply wasn’t his night time. Stroud set the bar very excessive throughout a historic rookie season and thus far, it has been arduous to recover from that bar.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:38 PM CDT
Story of Two Halves
Remaining Stats
Texans : 322 yards offense
C.J. Stroud 11-30, 115 yards
Joe Mixon 106 yards, 1 TD, 24 carries
Tank Dell 6 catches, 126 yards
Jets : 293 yards offense
Aaron Rodgers 22-32, 211 yards, 3 TD
Davante Adams 7 catches, 91 yards, 1 TD
Garrett Wilson 9 catches, 90 yards, 2 TD
Breece Halls 74 yards, 15 carries
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:33 PM CDT
FINAL: Jets 21, Texans 13
Actually a narrative of two halves. The Jets seemed like a totally completely different staff within the second half, whereas the Texans might by no means actually get on observe with their offense.
Jets win, 21–13. They enhance to three–6. Houston drops to six–3.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:32 PM CDT
C.J. Stroud sacked for the eighth time
The Texans’ drive stalls on the Jets’ 11-yard line after C.J. Stroud is sacked by Haason Reddick and Quinnen Williams.
Houston wanted two possessions anyway and takes a 29-yard subject aim by Ka’imi Fairbairn.
Jets 21, Texans 13 with 0:30 left. Houston will now try an onside kick.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:28 PM CDT
Marvelous and unbelievable
Garrett Wilson’s one-handed, 26-yard landing catch may need been the very best of the NFL season up to now, writes Frank Schwab.
“The catch itself was marvelous. Wilson secured the ball backhanded, utilizing only one hand. However then to have the presence of thoughts to get his foot down, then get his shin down in bounds earlier than his knee landed out of bounds, is past description.”
The catch was additionally extremely unbelievable, in line with NFL’s Subsequent Gen Stats:
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:21 PM CDT
A special shove
Perhaps a extra affectionate shove between Aaron Rodgers and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich after the Jets’ landing?
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:13 PM CDT
TOUCHDOWN, Jets
The Jets have most likely locked this sport up. Davante Adams seemed simply superb catching a 37-yard move for a landing and a 21–10 lead with 2:56 remaining within the fourth quarter.
-
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:08 PM CDT
Jets driving and burning clock
On Third-and-1 from the Jets’ 44, Aaron Rodgers finds Kenny Yeboah for a 12-yard acquire and a primary down. Yeboah is knocked out of bounds, stopping the clock at 3:55. However the Texans have to begin worrying if they’re going to get the ball again right here.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:05 PM CDT
Davante Adams returns to sport
Davante Adams takes the sector on 2nd-and-5 through the Jets’ subsequent possession.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 10:02 PM CDT
Ka’imi Fairbairn misses 27-yard subject aim
The Texans blew an enormous probability to attain the go-ahead landing. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 43-yard subject aim, however the Jets had been known as for an pointless roughness penalty that gave Houston an automated first down.
Nonetheless, the Texans cannot get the ball ultimately zone and should accept one other subject aim attempt. However this time, Fairbairn hits the left upright and the kick try is not any good.
-
Texans stalling in crimson zone
On 2nd-and-7 from the 10-yard line, Joe Mixon takes a direct snap and overthrows C.J. Stroud working into the tip zone.
Making issues worse, Stroud is sacked on the subsequent play for a 15-yard loss by Micheal Clemons.
-
Texans coming proper again
Houston is driving towards a rating on the next possession. C.J. Stroud hits Tank Dell for a 50-yard acquire.
Then on 4th-and-1 from the Jets’ 15-yard line, Joe Mixon runs for 2 yards.
-
Wider take a look at Garrett Wilson’s TD catch
Garrett Wilson’s TD catch wasn’t on a goal-line toss. It got here on a 26-yard throw from Aaron Rodgers.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 9:49 PM CDT
TOUCHDOWN, Jets
After evaluate, officers overturned the decision on the sector, ruling that Garrett Wilson received his left shin down in bounds. An amazing one-handed seize on a 26-yard throw stands for a landing.
Jets lead 14–10 early within the fourth quarter.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 9:46 PM CDT
Jets potential TD beneath evaluate
Garrett Wilson caught a move within the again nook of the tip zone that seemed to be a landing, however was dominated incomplete. The play is beneath evaluate to see if Wilson received each toes in bounds
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 9:42 PM CDT
Davante Adams being checked for a concussion
After being checked within the medical tent, Davante Adams went to the locker room. He is being checked for a potential concussion.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 9:40 PM CDT
Jets go for it once more on 4th down
The Jets went for it once more on 4th down, this time a 4th-and-1 from the Houston 22. A play-action faux did not idiot the Texans’ protection and Aaron Rodgers practically threw an interception after scrambling.
Nonetheless, New York is bailed out by an unlawful contact penalty on Derek Stingley Jr.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 9:37 PM CDT
Davante Adams’ 4th down catch
Here is the play on which Davante Adams might have been injured. A 17-yard catch for a primary down, however he took a giant hit.
Thu, October 31, 2024 at 9:34 PM CDT
Davante Adams within the medical tent
Davante Adams seemed to be all proper on the sideline. However Prime Video’s Kaylee Hartung studies {that a} staffer requested for his helmet and escorted him to the medical tent to be checked out.
-
Jets get a 4th down
Jets go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Houston 48 and convert with Aaron Rodgers hitting Davante Adams for a 17-yard acquire.
Nonetheless, Adams was shaken up on the deal with.
-
Subject aim: Texans 10, Jets 7
Houston drives solely 20 yards for its opening drive of the second half, but it surely’s sufficient for Ka’imi Fairbairn to kick a 54-yard subject aim.
Texans retake the lead, 10–7.