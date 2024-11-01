C.J. Stroud’s struggles continue as Texans fall to resurgent Jets

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was celebrated all final season, and rightfully so. He had one of many best rookie seasons of all time.

And the conventional conclusion was that Stroud can be even higher his second season. The NFL doesn’t all the time work that manner, and Thursday was a shining instance. Whereas his former school teammate Garrett Wilson helped gas the Jets with a tremendous landing seize within the fourth quarter, Stroud got here up quick.

Stroud has been good, however not nice, in his follow-up to that rookie season. It hadn’t mattered a lot as a result of he and the remainder of the Texans had finished sufficient to begin the season 6-2. However towards a 2-6 New York Jets staff on Thursday night time, Stroud wanted to hold his staff to a win, and he couldn’t.

The Jets received an unsightly 21-13 sport by which Aaron Rodgers lastly got here alive after a foul first half, throwing for 3 touchdowns after halftime. The Texans produced little or no offense. Houston was with out injured receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, and that’s a viable excuse. However nonetheless, it was the continuation of some regression for Stroud in his second season.

Jets battle badly within the first half

Each groups struggled to begin the sport. The Texans got here in coping with plenty of accidents, which was a giant purpose they seemed off. The Jets simply aren’t an excellent soccer staff.

Neither staff scored till deep into the second quarter. The Jets thought they scored, however rookie receiver Malachi Corley dropped the ball. Corley took an end-around, which was his second profession contact, for an obvious 19-yard landing. However proper earlier than he scored, he let up, dropped the ball in celebration, and he hadn’t but crossed the aim line. That large mistake value the Jets the landing and possession, because the ball rolled out of the tip zone for a Texans touchback.

However the Texans didn’t reap the benefits of it. Joe Mixon scored a 3-yard landing, and that was the one rating of the primary half. Houston couldn’t prolong the lead any additional. Stroud didn’t produce sufficient massive performs. However within the first half, the Jets had been even worse they usually trailed 7-0.

Aaron Rodgers had 32 yards passing within the first half. It was the fewest passing yards Rodgers has ever had within the first half of a sport in his profession, with a minimal of 10 makes an attempt. By the the tip of the half, an more and more agitated Jets crowd began chanting “promote the staff” in hopes that staff proprietor Woody Johnson was listening.

The Jets wanted a rally within the second half simply to calm the group.

Jets take 4th quarter lead

The Jets lastly did some good issues within the second half.

The most effective got here from Wilson. The previous Ohio State star made a one-handed seize as he crossed the sector within the third quarter and ran in for the rating. Within the fourth quarter, he made a extra spectacular one-handed seize ultimately zone on third-and-19, catching it backhanded and someway getting his shin down in bounds for the landing. The Jets led 14-10 after Wilson’s second landing.

The Jets caught an enormous break after that. The Texans made a subject aim, however the Jets received an pointless roughness penalty for hitting the snapper. However Houston couldn’t get a primary down, after which Ka’imi Fairbairn someway missed a 27-yard subject aim, clanging it off the crossbar. Nonetheless, Fairbairn doesn’t miss a subject aim if Stroud had capitalized on that Jets penalty and brought his staff to a landing. Rodgers’ third landing, on a pleasant play to Davante Adams, sealed the win.

The Texans (6-3) are nonetheless a great staff, and certain on the way in which to an AFC South title. However Stroud hasn’t emerged as an MVP candidate, as some figured he can be. Final season, as a rookie, he had a 100.8 passer ranking. This season, he was right down to 95.6 earlier than Thursday’s sport and it’ll dip a bit once more after he struggled to an 11-for-30, 191-yard passing night time with no TDs.

He has had some poor video games this season, just like the Jets loss, an 86-yard sport in a loss to the Packers and a two-interception day in a loss to the Vikings. He nonetheless is an effective quarterback, he simply has taken a small step again in his second season. There’s nonetheless loads of time for him to rally, though he’ll have to take action with out Diggs who is completed for the season with a torn ACL.

Thursday night time simply wasn’t his night time. Stroud set the bar very excessive throughout a historic rookie season and thus far, it has been arduous to recover from that bar.