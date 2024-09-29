BYU football limps to a road victory over Baylor

By no means a boring second with these Cougars, for higher or for worse. BYU secured their first convention street win within the Large 12 with a 34-28 win over the Baylor Bears in Waco, nevertheless it was removed from a certainty.
(Are you able to consider this image was taken from an away sport?)
Opening a soccer sport with a rating of 21-0 is sort of at all times a optimistic signal, and the Cougars jumped out to this rating with an interception and stout protection paired with an offense that was nonetheless cooking off of final weekend’s upset over Kansas State. Retzlaff was slinging the soccer throughout the sector and the remainder of his offense adopted his steps, banking 31 factors by the halftime break with some assist from a 51-yard career-best discipline purpose from Will Ferrin.
However when the clock struck halftime, BYU was a pumpkin.
With defending the lead on the forefront of the gameplan, the protection slid right into a softer “bend, do not break” zone, and the offense lived on a gradual food regimen of HB Dive performs. Sadly for the Cougars, Baylor’s protection was very happy to steal momentum as BYU lifted off the fuel pedal and hoped to cruise to a victory.
Dave Aranda’s group had a unique thought. Assault, assault, assault, with aggressive fourth-down selections and an air raid blitzkrieg technique. Because the momentum swung from Provo to Waco, Aaron Roderick’s offensive scheme could not maintain tempo.
Baylor continued to chip away on the Cougars protection, and that aspect could not get off the sector. As they wore down, and the offense refused to get any rhythm going, this contest slipped out of BYU’s grip.
I will be fully honest–I anticipated BYU to lose this sport. Because the hole closed, referees’ whistles grew more and more questionable, and the protection regarded about able to give up. Although a Crew Wakely interception sealed the win within the closing moments of this sport, it is exhausting to consider how unsatisfying the primary street convention win felt as the ultimate whistle blew.
Like a Ross Geller journey to the tanning salon, the Cougars’ efficiency was half profitable and half disastrous. First half? Brilliance. Second half? Unescapable horror. Although they coated the unfold and escaped with a win (Baylor was truly favored to win in the present day), BYU hasn’t silenced its critics and might want to use this bye-week break to heal up and reevaluate its sport plan.
The Cougs are 5-0, so savor this second! An influence win is an efficient end result, regardless of the rating or the style during which it was earned. However please, simply do not harm me, fellas.