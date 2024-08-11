Byron Murphy II Flashes In Seahawks’ 16-3 Preseason Win Over The Chargers

1. Preseason or not, that was a really encouraging begin for the protection.

The Seahawks employed Mike Macdonald to be their head coach in no small half as a result of he is likely one of the greatest younger defensive minds in soccer. And whereas it is approach, approach too quickly to make any definitive statements about Macdonald’s protection in Seattle, that unit acquired off to a terrific begin in its preseason debut.

Sure, it was solely the preseason, and sure, Chargers beginning quarterback Justin Herbert did not play, however even with these caveats out of the way in which, it is onerous to not be inspired by what the protection confirmed on Saturday.

Seattle’s starters, minus linebacker Jerome Baker, who’s coping with a hamstring harm, performed two possessions, each of them Chargers three-and-outs. Not a lot modified when the Seahawks introduced of their backups, with the No. 2 protection forcing one other three-and-out, then getting an interception on L.A.’s fourth possession. That turnover, which featured an enormous hit over the center of the sector by security Okay’Von Wallace to arrange a Coby Bryant decide, gave the offense a brief subject it was capable of make the most of, with rookie George Holani scoring on an 11-yard landing run.

The Chargers completed the primary half with simply three first downs, the primary of which got here with beneath 5 minutes to go within the half, and began the sport 0 for 8 on third down earlier than getting their first conversion late within the third quarter.