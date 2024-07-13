Buy Caitlin Clark 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Indiana Fever Jersey Online

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Calling all Caitlin Clark superfans: the newly-drafted Indiana Fever star’s WNBA All-Star Recreation jersey has simply dropped.

Forward of her All-Star Recreation debut on July 20, Fanatics and the WNBA retailer have each the official All-Star jersey designed by Jordan Model, and duplicate jerseys accessible on the market. As anticipated, portions are promoting quick, so we suggest including to cart to make sure your measurement and most popular coloration continues to be in inventory.

NEW RELEASE The duplicate jersey options the WNBA All-Star Recreation brand plus Clark’s identify and quantity on the again. The unisex model is available in sizes XS to 3XL. Bonus: use promo code 24SHIP without cost transport at Fanatics, and WNBA25 without cost transport proper now on the WNBA Retailer web site. The jersey can also be accessible in orange right here.

PICK-A-PLAYER The official Jordan Model-designed All-Star jerseys are additionally accessible at Fanatics. Choose Clark (or any All-Star roster workforce member) of your alternative and their identify and quantity might be printed on the again of this model. Obtainable in sizes XS to 2XL.

This All-Star Recreation jersey follows the discharge of the record-breaking NCAA March Insanity star’s No. 22 jersey with Nike, which was launched earlier this 12 months. Obtainable in sizes XXS to XXL, Nike’s WNBA Explorer Version Victory jersey ($100) is comprised of double-knit mesh with the corporate’s Dri-Match sweat-wicking know-how.

Clark’s jersey persistently sells out however there are just a few choices nonetheless accessible at Fanatics, together with graphic tees, caps, hoodies and different gear.

Forward, you’ll discover our picks for the very best Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever merch, in addition to the place to seek out tickets for the Fever’s common season video games. Scroll down and store, beneath:

Editor’s Selection That includes a roomy and relaxed match, Nike’s No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey is product of sweat-wicking materials utilizing a course of with a decrease carbon footprint.

Fanatics Launch date: August 14 Created from the Nike Explorer Version assortment, the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Jersey in Navy is now accessible for order. The jersey options Clark’s No. 22, whereas it sports activities the phrase “Indiana” throughout the chest to point out that the workforce belongs to your entire state and never simply town of Indianapolis.

Fanatics Created from 100% cotton, this Stadium Necessities tee showcases Caitlin Clark as the primary choose within the WNBA Draft for the Indiana Fever. It has a direct quote from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert as its graphic.

The place to Purchase Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Tickets On-line

Need to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in particular person? Ticket costs are promoting shortly, with a number of cities shifting the positioning of Indiana Fever video games to accommodate demand. The most affordable Caitlin Clark tickets depend upon town and area seat location; attempt third-party resale platforms, equivalent to StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Community, GameTime and Ticketmaster.

Among the best offers on tickets is at Vivid Seats, the place it can save you $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek the place you should use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to avoid wasting $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.