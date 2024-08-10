Buffalo native Joe Andreessen’s dreams are set to become reality in Bills preseason opener

Andreessen, a Depew, New York native, will not be new to taking part in in Western New York. The rookie linebacker transferred and performed his graduate season on the College at Buffalo, after 5 seasons at Bryant College in Rhode Island. The linebacker actually made a reputation for himself, taking part in for the Lancaster Excessive Faculty Legends which DC Bobby Babich calls him.

“The Lancaster legend? Yeah. No, it is superior…,” Babich stated. “Actually cool for a man that is in his hometown, he is going to have the ability to run out of that tunnel and actually fulfill a dream that a whole lot of Western New Yorkers most likely have. So I feel it is actually cool. I simply hope Joe stays inside who he’s. And soccer’s soccer. It would not matter what colours you are carrying; it would not matter the place you are at and does all these issues.”

Whereas taking part in at Lancaster Excessive Faculty, Andreessen was a stud as a two-year starter for Coach Eric Rupp. Throughout his time in highschool, he was a key pressure in serving to his staff have back-to-back sectional titles, together with an look within the 2017 state finals.

“I feel he was the kind of participant that, he might do something on the sector, irrespective of the place,” Rupp stated. “That senior 12 months, he led us to a New York State Championship sport. However his traits have been, he was extraordinarily exhausting working, he had a really excessive soccer IQ, and he was simply relentless. Regardless of how massive the sport was, you understand, Joe would all the time carry out to one of the best of his talents and rise to the event for us.”

Andreessen did a little bit little bit of every part whereas taking part in for the Lancaster Legends. Throughout his senior 12 months, he posted 118 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks whereas additionally speeding for 525 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns on offense. He recorded 103 tackles, two interceptions and three touchdowns as a junior.

He additionally was a two-time all-state linebacker, two-time All-Western New York linebacker, and Defensive Participant of the Recreation within the sectional championship back-to-back years, whereas additionally wrestling and being a wrestling captain his final three years of highschool and being an honor roll scholar, simply to call just a few of his accomplishments.