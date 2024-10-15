Buffalo Bills finalize trade for Browns Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper

Payments QB Josh Allen will get one other weapon added to his receiving core lower than 24 hours after the Payments (4-2) beat the Jets 23-20 in Week 6. Allen has 1,160 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns by means of six video games this season.

This marks the second time in his profession that Cooper has been traded midseason. In 2019, Cooper was dealt from the Raiders to the Cowboys on Oct. 22; Cooper had 674 receiving yards in seven common season video games with the Cowboys that season, a mean of 96.3 yards per recreation.

Moreover, Payments WR coach Adam Henry labored with Cooper in Dallas through the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Cooper led the Cowboys in receiving yards in 2020 (1,114) and was second on the group in 2021 (865). The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns on March 16, 2022.

Throughout his first season in Cleveland, Cooper led the Browns in receiving yards (1,160), receptions (78) and a career-high 9 receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, Cooper continued to be among the many league’s high WRs with a career-high 1,250 yards, together with a 265-yard, two-touchdown efficiency in opposition to the Texans on Dec. 24.