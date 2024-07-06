Buddy Hield Says Warriors ‘Seemed Like a Perfect Fit’ After Lakers Contract Rumors | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

G Fiume/Getty Photographs

Buddy Hield is becoming a member of the Golden State Warriors from the Philadelphia 76ers after a sign-and-trade earlier this week.

Hield will get two years and $21 million assured whereas the 76ers will get a 2031 second-round choose in return.

Per BasketNews’ Edvinas Jablonkskis, the three-point specialist believed the Warriors had been the proper match for him regardless of having reported contract provides from the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

“It appeared like an ideal match,” Hield stated. “Rising up, watching their fashion of play. The way in which they coach, the gamers round them – Steph [Curry], Draymond [Green], [Andrew] Wiggins. The fashion of play that Steph has.”

Hield has been among the finest shooters within the NBA over the previous few seasons. From 2019 to final season, he completed with the second-most threes made within the league, solely behind Curry and Klay Thompson, who Hield will function a substitute for.

Now teaming up with arguably the best shooter of all time, Hield will look to study from Curry whereas additionally aiding him in his quest for one more ring.

“You by no means know till it occurs,” Hield stated. “Hopefully, being with Steph, I will be capable of watch him and study from him. Simply study from all the important thing guys like Draymond and Wiggins and be on a championship-caliber workforce. You may see the way you study, the way you gonna implicate your self in that offense. Typically, it occurs shortly, and typically, it does not. I will simply attempt to determine how I can assist him be a more practical and extra environment friendly basketball participant.”

Final season, Hield averaged 12.1 factors, 3.2 rebounds and a couple of.8 assists. His numbers dipped barely in 2023-24 as he took on a lesser position with the Indiana Pacers after which the 76ers after he was traded to Philadelphia.

Hield ought to have the prospect for an elevated position alongside Curry because the Warriors look to him as a second possibility from deep.