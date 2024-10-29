Bucks look to move past slow start tonight vs. Celtics

It’s secure to say this wasn’t the beginning of the season Doc Rivers needed for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Contemporary off a 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Bucks have opened the season with a 1-2 document. Thus, it’s truthful to marvel: what’s happening with the Bucks?

This isn’t the primary time the Bucks have struggled in recent times. They’ve suffered a first-round exit within the final two playoffs, and in the end, they’ve struggled to duplicate the title-winning season of 2020-21. Whereas key accidents have performed a major issue, it’s secure to say it’s been a tricky stretch for Milwaukee. Nevertheless, the Bucks are opening the 2024-25 season at comparatively full power (minus Khris Middleton) and following a full offseason underneath coach Doc Rivers. But, they’re nonetheless posting underwhelming outcomes — even when three video games are usually not sufficient of a pattern measurement to attract priceless conclusions.

The Bucks struggled defensively within the 133-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, permitting them to shoot 47.9% from the sector and a staggering 44.7% from past the arc on 47 makes an attempt. They improved defensively Sunday and restricted the Nets to “solely” 115 factors. Nevertheless, this time, the offensive execution was missing. The Bucks shot simply 30.3% from three-point vary, and also you merely can’t win in in the present day’s NBA when capturing the ball this poorly from deep.

Possibly it’s a mixture of things in particular moments, however the offensive metrics present the Bucks haven’t been as dangerous as their 1-2 document suggests. The Bucks rank sixth within the league in true capturing share (120.7 %), fourth in total discipline aim share (49.4) and fifth in efficient discipline aim share (57.3). Additionally they rank ninth in opposing capturing share (44.2) and twelfth in opposing efficient discipline aim share (52.1). They haven’t been woeful by any means, and it appears they must tweak just a few issues right here and there to get again to successful methods.

Sadly for the Bucks, they’ll tackle one other title contender, the Boston Celtics, on the street this Monday (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV). The Celtics are undefeated by three video games and are destroying the opposition, averaging a margin of 16.3 factors per victory — and that features a tight 124-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. This would be the good time for the Bucks to bounce again from two disappointing losses, as a result of exhibiting they’ll compete with the Celtics ought to assist them get issues again on observe, regardless in the event that they win or drop a 3rd straight contest.

It’s early within the season, so there’s no have to hit the panic button simply but. Nevertheless, Monday’s contest in Boston is already an necessary sport for the Bucks. That is when they should present they’ll nonetheless be thought-about a contending crew within the Jap Convention. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have to be at the very best of their talents to match up with a star-studded Boston crew, as a result of a 1-3 begin just isn’t one thing the Bucks had been hoping for when the 2024-25 common season began.