Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feared to have suffered dislocated ankle in loss to Ravens

With nearly a minute left within the loss, Godwin hauled in a 21-yard reception and was tackled by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Godwin stayed on the bottom for a couple of minutes after the deal with and was finally carted off with an air solid on his leg.

Bowles didn’t say whether or not Godwin was transported to a hospital after the sport. Although the precise severity and restoration time for the damage will not be but identified, Bowles’ phrases point out that the Buccaneers might need to organize to be with out one among their star receivers for a big period of time.

“Our prayers are out for him, Chris is a hell of a participant and he is a hell of a human being much more so than that,” Bowles mentioned. “There’s not a lot you possibly can say, you’re feeling dangerous for him.”

Godwin had seven receptions for 65 yards earlier than exiting the sport, placing him at 50 catches for 576 yards on the season. He leads the league in receptions by way of the primary seven weeks.

Whereas Godwin’s damage was probably the most notable and sure the most expensive, the Buccaneers can even should cope with the opportunity of their different beginning wideout Mike Evans additionally lacking time. Evans exited the sport within the second quarter after struggling a hamstring damage, however Bowles didn’t have an replace on how extreme that damage could possibly be.