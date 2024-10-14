Buccaneers vs. Saints Data Crunch

Second-year operating again Sean Tucker led the dominant speeding assault with 136 yards on 14 carries, averaging 9.7 yards per tote. That marked the third-highest per-carry common in franchise historical past with a minimal of 10 carries in a recreation.

Most Yards Per Carry, Buccaneers Participant, Staff Historical past (min. 10 makes an attempt)

10.1…Ricky Bell, vs. New Orleans, Oct. 14, 1979 (10-101) 10.0…Doug Martin, at Oakland, Nov. 4, 2012 (25-251) 9.7…Sean Tucker, at New Orleans, Oct. 13, 2024 (14-136) 9.6…Ronald Jones, vs. Atlanta, Dec. 29, 2019 (11-106) 9.6…Warrick Dunn, vs. Dallas, Dec. 3, 2000 (22-210)

Getting into the sport, Tucker had profession totals of 30 speeding yards and 23 receiving yards, for a complete of 53 yards from scrimmage. Towards the Saints, he added 56 yards on three catches and scored on each a 36-yard reception and a five-yard run. He turned the primary Buccaneer to attain on each a run and a go since Leonard Fournette did so towards Atlanta on Oct. 9, 2022. Tucker’s output marked simply the sixth time in staff historical past {that a} Buccaneer participant amassed 192 or extra yards from scrimmage and scored a number of touchdowns in a single recreation. Doug Martin and Warrick Dunn every achieved that feat twice and James Wilder did so as soon as.

Rookie operating again Bucky Irving additionally had a prolific afternoon within the Superdome, speeding 14 occasions for 81 yards (5.8 avg.) and a landing and catching two passes for twenty-four yards. Shades of “Thunder & Lightning”…this was simply the fourth time in staff annals that two Buccaneer operating backs every recorded 100-plus yards from scrimmage and no less than one landing in a recreation, and the primary that didn’t contain Mike Alstott. Alstott and Dunn (the aforementioned Thunder & Lightning duo) mixed to drag off that feat twice, whereas Alstott and Errict Rhett did it as soon as.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the passing assault, finishing 24 of 36 passes for 325 yards, 4 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 97.6 passer ranking. Two of Mayfield’s three interceptions got here on unlucky go deflections, and his efficiency was in any other case so robust that he turned the primary NFL quarterback in 5 years to throw three interceptions in a recreation and nonetheless have a passer ranking higher than 95.

Mayfield tied a career-high with these 4 landing passes, marking the second time he has carried out in order a Buccaneer and the third time in his profession. He’s the one quarterback within the NFL with two video games of 4 or extra landing passes this season. Mayfield leads the NFL by six weeks with 15 landing passes. He’s additionally second within the NFL with a 109.4 passer ranking.

Most Landing Passes, NFL, 2024

1. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: 15

2t. Joe Burrow, Bengals: 12

2t. Jordan Love, Packers: 12

4. Sam Darnold, Vikings: 11

5t. C.J. Stroud, Texans: 10

5t. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 10

Highest Passer Ranking, NFL, 2024

Joe Burrow, Bengals: 110.3 Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: 109.4 Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 108.4 Jayden Daniels, Commanders: 107.1 Jared Goff, Lions: 105.3

Huge receiver Chris Godwin was Mayfield’s favourite goal on the day. Godwin caught 11 of the 13 passes meant for him and turned them into 125 yards and two touchdowns. It was the twenty second 100-yard receiving recreation within the common season for Godwin, who ranks second in that class in Bucs’ historical past behind Mike Evans, with 36. Each Evans and Godwin are tied for the NFL lead with 5 landing receptions this season.

Most Landing Receptions, 2024

1t. Mike Evans, Buccaneers: 5

1t. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: 5

1t. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals: 5

1t. George Kittle, 49ers: 5

Godwin has recorded no less than 5 receptions and no less than 50 receiving yards in each recreation this season, and his streak of seven such video games relationship again to final season is the longest energetic one within the NFL. Since 2019, he’s tied for the second most video games assembly that standards and is simply two behind the chief.

Most Video games With 5-Plus Receptions, 50-Plus Receiving Yards, NFL, 2019-24

1. Stefon Diggs, Vikings/Payments/Texans: 56

2t. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: 54

2t. Davante Adams, Packers/Raiders: 54

4. Travis Kelce, Chiefs: 53

5. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs/Dolphins: 50

Of Godwin’s 125 yards on Sunday within the Superdome, 105 got here after he had caught the ball, and that tied for his highest YAC whole in a single recreation. The opposite such occasion additionally got here towards New Orleans in the course of the 2021 season. Godwin elevated his general YAC whole in 2024 to 335, which leads all NFL gamers by a snug margin.

Most Yards-After-Catch, NFL, 2024

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: 335 Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals: 276 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: 234 Jayden Reed, Packers: 229 Austin Ekeler, Commanders: 227

Godwin’s second landing of the sport got here within the third quarter on a brief go that he was an electrical 55-yard rating. He caught the ball a half-yard behind the road of scrimmage, so his YAC on that one play totaled 55.5 yards. In accordance with NFL Subsequent Gen Stats, the anticipated quantity of yards after the catch on that play, based mostly on the place the defenders had been when he caught the ball, was simply 8.6.

Mayfield has a 138.3 passer ranking when throwing to Godwin. Amongst gamers with no less than 20 targets in 2024, Godwin ranks third within the NFL in passer ranking when focused.