Buccaneers Fall To Cincinnati Bengals 17-14 in Preseason Week 1

Tucker bought some motion on the following drive and ripped off positive factors of 9 and 6 yards on his first two carries to maneuver the chains. Three performs later, on third-and-four, Trask heaved a go over incoming stress and WR Rakim Jarrett tracked it down, diving for a achieve of 28 to the Bengals’ 37. A holding penalty erased most of one other robust run by Tucker that may have moved the sticks once more, and the officers threw a go for pointless roughness however elected to select it up, making it third-and-13. The Bucs ran Tucker another time then introduced in Ok Chase McLaughlin to strive a 51-yard discipline aim. McLaughlin, who’s 24 of 29 within the common season from 50 and past, bounced it off the correct upright.

The Bengals inherited the ball on the Bucs’ 41 after the miss and Browning instantly tried to go deep to WR Kwame Lassiter. Nevertheless, Isaac matched him step for step and hauled within the go for an interception on the Bucs’ 15 with rather less than three minutes left within the first half. A six-yard run by Tucker and consecutive catches by TE Payne Durham added as much as 27 extra to the Bucs’ 48, bringing on the two-minute warning. The drive instantly stalled after the break, with two makes an attempt to Culp falling incomplete and Trask absorbing a sack on third down again on the Bucs’ 38.

The Bengals had 94 seconds to work with after they began up at their very own 26 after the Bucs’ punt, and Browning accomplished two fast passes to get it to the 43. Hudson moved the chains on a third-and-four with a seven-yard catch that bought the ball to midfield. Cincinnati then confronted a fourth-and-seven on the 47 with the clock stopped at 13 seconds left and went for it. Hudson caught a go falling to the turf on the 40 and the Bengals used their final timeout with 5 seconds to go, giving Evan McPherson an opportunity to strive a 58-yard discipline aim. McPherson pushed it large proper and the groups went into halftime tied at 7-7.

With Wolford now underneath heart, the Bucs bought the ball at their 30 after a touchback and Tucker bought a complete of six yards on a run and a catch. Wolford then transformed the third down with a 12-yard completion to Miller. After his subsequent two carries gained a complete of eight yards, Tucker bought it once more on third-and-two and located a large lane to run by means of up the center, breaking into the second degree for a achieve of 26 right down to the Bengals’ 18. A sack put the Bucs right into a third-and-12 moments later and a carry by rookie RB D.J. Williams bought simply three, setting McLaughlin up for a 35-yard discipline aim strive. McLaughlin nailed it to provide the Bucs’ their first lead of the evening.

A holding penalty on the following kickoff compelled Cincinnati to begin at their very own 16, and one other holding penalty moments later erased an extended third-down conversion, making it third-and-16 on the 10. The Bengals ended up punting out of their very own finish zone and the Bucs bought the ball again at their very own 43 on the halfway level of the third quarter.

The drive went backward at the beginning, with DT Travis Bell sacking Wolford for a lack of six on the primary play. The Bucs could not get better and ended up punting it again three performs later. The ball bounced into the top zone for a touchback. Tampa Bay’s protection countered with one other three-and-out of its personal and bought the ball once more at their very own 27.

The primary three performs resulted in a fourth-and-one on the 36 and the Bucs elected to go for it, absolutely wanting some observe within the state of affairs for the common season. Because it turned out, they did not must run a play as Bell jumped into the impartial zone, gifting the Bucs 5 yards and a primary down. Two Williams runs made it third-and-one proper on the 50-yard line because the third quarter got here to an finish. After the best attainable switching of sides, Williams bought the handoff headed up the intestine however was hit by a number of Bengals earlier than he even bought to the road of scrimmage. The Bucs as soon as once more lined as much as go for it on fourth-and-one, and this time they did it on their very own with a play-action rollout go to TE Ko Kieft that gained 11. One other rollout go, this one to the left, noticed Wolford hit WR Cody Thompson on the run for a achieve of 12 to the Bengals’ 30. The rollout spree continued on the subsequent snap as Wolford faked a handoff, spun proper and related with WR Raleigh Webb for 11 extra to the 11. After one other rollout that become a scramble, the Bucs confronted third-and-two on the three and Wolford’s go to WR Tanner Knue ultimately zone fell incomplete. The Bucs went for it on fourth-and-goal however Wolford’s go was damaged up.

That gave the ball again to Cincinnati inside its 5 with 11 minutes to play, with a false begin transferring the ball again to the 2. Logan Woodside got here in at quarterback and gave the Bengals some respiratory room with a fast go out left to rookie WR Jermaine Burton on the eight. A play-action rollout go to Tanner McLachlan freed the tight finish into open house and he rumbled for twenty-four yards. The Bucs bought Cincinnati right into a third-and-one moments later and Woodside’s go to Lassiter was too tall, resulting in a punt that bounced into the top zone.

The Bucs bought one first down after the touchback on a run and catch by Williams that totaled 11 yards. Nevertheless, WR Cephus Johnson stumbled and fell on a vertical third-down route and Wolford’s go fell incomplete, main to a different punt. Cincinnati bought the ball again at their 32 with six minutes to play.

One other holding penalty compelled by a Ramirez rush backed the Bengals up 10 yards, however Woodside’s go to RB Elijah Collins was good for 21 yards out to the Bucs’ 45. Two performs later, Burton ran an out-and-up and bought behind the protection, catching a 37-yard landing go to provide Cincinnati the 14-10 lead.