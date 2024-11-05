Buccaneers Elevate Vi Jones, Marquez Callaway for MNF vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated linebacker Vi Jones and broad receiver Marquez Callaway from the follow squad on Monday afternoon, each him eligible to play within the crew’s Monday Night time Soccer matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas Metropolis.

The NFL launched the follow squad elevation choice in 2020, permitting groups to activate as much as two follow squad gamers for every recreation. The elevations of Jones and Callaway will give them 55 obtainable males to play in opposition to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. They are going to be capable of preserve 48 of these participant energetic for the sport, naming seven inactives previous to kickoff. For video games performed on Sunday, groups should make their elevations on Saturday by 4:00 p.m., however these strikes can happen on the day of the sport for contests performed on different nights of the week.

Every participant on the follow squad may be elevated as much as thrice through the common season and a limiteless quantity of occasions within the postseason. After the sport, elevated gamers mechanically revert to the follow squad with out having to cross by way of waivers. That is the primary elevation for each Jones and Callaway.

Jones could have an opportunity to make his debut as a Buccaneer. Initially an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, he received into three common season video games as a rookie, taking part in solely on particular groups. Jones first joined the Buccaneers as a follow squad signee final September, and he went to coaching camp in Tampa this summer season earlier than touchdown again on the follow squad. The Bucs could have 5 off-ball linebackers obtainable on Monday evening, with Jones becoming a member of starters Lavonte David and Okay.J. Britt and reserves J.J. Russell and Antonio Grier.

Callaway may additionally see his first recreation motion as a Buccaneer after signing to the crew’s follow squad on October 16. Initially an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2020, he noticed intensive motion over the following 4 seasons, taking part in in 45 video games with 17 begins and recording 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and 7 touchdowns. Tampa Bay’s Week 9 damage report consists of three of the crew’s six receivers, together with Mike Evans, who has already been dominated out because of a hamstring damage suffered in Week Seven. As well as, Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan are each thought-about questionable to play on Monday evening because of hamstring illnesses.