Bubba Wallace apologizes for attitude that led to post-race dustup, $50K fine

Bob Pockrass FOX NASCAR Insider

"The penalty was most likely one of the best factor that occurred to me," Wallace mentioned. "I have been depressing for years, strolling round with a persona that I am not pleased with. I must apologize to lots of people. ... I am simply annoyed and attempting approach too exhausting and never targeted on the precise issues."

The frustrations Wallace feels possible stem from each on and off the observe. Whereas he sits fifteenth within the total level standings, he at the moment faces a possible must-win scenario over the following six races to make the Cup Sequence playoffs. Competing for a 23XI Racing crew co-owned by Michael Jordan, he's the one Black full-time driver on the NASCAR Cup Sequence degree and his activism in 2020 has made him a polarizing determine with a heavy dose of boos usually greeting him when launched at almost each Cup occasion.

A dialogue earlier this week with former Cup driver and present FOX Sports activities analyst Kevin Harvick had an affect on Wallace.

"He informed me to point out up and be the fun-loving man that I'm all through the week," Wallace mentioned. "That has been one of the vital issues informed to me — that folks do not see who I truly am on Sundays. That broke me as a result of I all the time preach about being the identical individual on and off the racetrack.

"It is a pressure-cooker being on the Cup degree. And the final 4 years I have been depressing simply attempting to stroll round like all the pieces's OK, ... simply attempting to hold this persona, ‘Hey, do not hassle me proper now, I am too busy.' After which when one factor goes fallacious, the entire thing crumbles."

Denny Hamlin, one of many high drivers within the Cup collection who competes in Joe Gibbs Racing tools whereas additionally co-owning the two-car 23XI Racing crew, mentioned the actual fact Wallace's door slam of Bowman was on stay tv made a distinction within the comparatively hefty advantageous.

"It being stay and everybody seeing it, most likely brought about somewhat extra of a social media uproar which then they responded to that," Hamlin mentioned. "From the crew's standpoint, ... it is a studying second you strive to not repeat."

Radioactive: Chicago Road Race – "(expletive) Denny!" -->

Bowman had advocated for Wallace to not be fined, that the hit was not the exhausting though his in-car digicam confirmed the steering wheel popping out of his fingers.

"The door-slam, the bump that Bowman mentioned wasn't exhausting in any respect, for the those who for the final 4 or 5 years been wanting me out of the game — these individuals do not actually perceive like when ... I have been placing my coronary heart and soul into getting higher and spending time with the crew and in sim and attempting to be higher [on road courses]," Wallace mentioned.

"Exhibiting up at Chicago, that was our greatest road-course race ever. And to have that worn out in two corners when the [rain] situations change over messing with switches — everyone knows you do not mess switches within the smallest a part of the observe. When that is all ripped away, you are feeling some sort of entitlement to point out your frustration."

Wallace mentioned he texted Monday with Bowman and that they're good.

"Did I time it fallacious? Wallace mentioned. "Positive, 100%. His window internet was down, his seat belts have been off, not a super scenario.

"It is the man that you just're racing with within the factors after which he goes on to win the race. It is like icing on the cake. It is simply three or 4 slaps within the face whenever you're working your ass off to be higher for the crew and it is simply ripped away. So not that I am justifying it in any respect however I am a passionate man and I let my frustration get one of the best of me."

As a teen, Wallace mentioned his father all the time taught him to have an eye-for-an-eye mentality.

"I strive to not begin an excessive amount of s-," Wallace mentioned. "However I used to be simply raised to finish it. ... You punch me within the face. I punch you within the face. After which we shake fingers after - we're even.

"It solely issues [to NASCAR] in regards to the second punch. It is sort of bulls-, however it's what it's. So you have to settle for it and transfer on. And you understand, truthfully, I have been at peace this week."

All of those feedback got here after Wallace certified within the twenty ninth beginning spot for the race Sunday.

"I didn't have enjoyable in qualifying—- I about crashed," Wallace mentioned. "That sucked. It's what it's. Final week if this was proper now, I might be pissed off and did not wish to speak to you guys.

"However you understand what? You roll with the punches, you roll with the $50,000 advantageous, you roll with the qualifying spot. And it's what it's. You have bought one other day to determine it out and go have enjoyable go a whole lot of vehicles and that is my mindset. ... Sorry to all you guys for being an asshole."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports activities. He has spent a long time masking motorsports, together with over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting Information, NASCAR Scene journal and The (Daytona Seaside) Information-Journal. Comply with him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

Get extra from NASCAR Cup Sequence Comply with your favorites to get details about video games, information and extra

-->